Demi Lovato Reveals She Lost Control Of Everything -- From Finances To Food -- During 'Miserable' Addiction Battle

Demi Lovato is in a much better place at this point in her life — and she’s back in control of every part of it, from her money, to her health and fitness regimen, to her daily life.

The pop star and actress recounted her harrowing journey up to this point in a feature interview with CBS Sunday Morning journalist Tracy Smith that aired over the weekend. As we previously reported, this was the same interview in which the 28-year-old previously revealed she’d been “five to ten minutes away” from death after her 2018 overdose. Clearly, Demi had a lot to get off her chest about this serious time in her life.

One of the most interesting things to come out of the Confident singer’s tell-all sit-down chat was her complete loss of control while in the throes of her addiction. At the worst of it, she lost control of big and little things in her life — from making financial decisions to even being able to choose what foods to eat.

She revealed that her team would take away her phone when she was in hotel rooms on the road, not trusting her to make sound decisions on food or other matters. The singer noted how that’s one of the things that’s gotten much, much better now that she’s in recovery, where she had to “essentially die” in order to finally “wake up” and make a change (below):

“I didn’t control any of my life at that period of time. I was miserable … But yes, I also needed to grow up and take control. I’m now in control of my finances, I’m now in control of the food that I eat, how often I work out.”

Wow.

She also didn’t shy away from taking full responsibility for putting her team — and herself — in that “miserable” position. As she explained to Smith, the responsibility ultimately ended up falling squarely on her shoulders:

“Regardless of what other people may have said or done, my actions put me in the seat that’s in front of you today. Unfortunately nobody can answer for my overdose but me.”

Very mature!

Recovery & Resurgence

Thankfully, Max Ehrich‘s ex is in a far healthier place today. Calling herself “California sober” — a phrase that typically means someone who largely abstains from drugs and alcohol but may use a little marijuana from time to time — the superstar performer is clearly proud of herself. Still, she’s careful not to use her own experiences to project the recovery path of anyone else, knowing everybody must ultimately come at sobriety and health in their own time.

Lovato offered (below):

“I feel so good. I feel more joy in my life than I’ve ever felt because I’m not quieting or diminishing any part of myself. But I really don’t feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I don’t want people looking at my parameters of safety and think that’s what works for them … because it might not.”

Well said! You can watch the full interview segment from CBS Sunday Morning (below):

Wow. What a journey! BTW, Dancing With The Devil — Demi’s documentary about her life and career, including the 2018 overdose and the ordeal surrounding it — will premiere on YouTube TV Tuesday.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Very serious stuff here. But we’re glad she’s in a much better place than before, and speaking out about it! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

