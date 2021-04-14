Demi Lovato Wants To Normalize Living With Your Best Friend As An Adult!

Who wouldn’t want a permanent sleepover with your bestie?!

That’s what Demi Lovato‘s saying in Wednesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. It’s actually one of her secrets to success as she redefines what happiness, self-love, and stability look like for her after a rocky few years and recent split from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich. On the daytime show, the pop star gushed about her current living situation with her best friend, explaining:

“I am living with one of my best friends… I was engaged to a dude and almost did that. And I was like, ‘That’s not the life for me.’ I want to have fun and I want to live with my friends. Let’s normalize that, you know.”

She’s definitely showing a little bit of her celebrity here! Roommates are quite normal for all us regular folk — especially at just 28 years old! But we get that this might be the Disney Channel alum’s first time bunking with her bestie and are so happy she’s loving it! Also, the idea totally resonated with the 50 First Days lead who joked:

“If I didn’t have two children, I would actually ask you if you wanted to be roommates.”

It was an Easy “yes” from the vocalist as she quickly chimed in:

“I would say yes in a heartbeat!”

LOLz! We would too! The 46-year-old went on to explain how “some of my happiest moments” happened with her BFFs “without question.” Naturally, why would you wanna live with anyone else if that were the case, right?

Lovato seemed to agree because with the hectic and high profile life she leads, stealing moments of joy (even in the most mundane activities) is something she’s seeking even more these days. The singer shared on life with her roommate:

“I came home one day after doing interviews and photoshoots and whatnot and she was like, ‘So Demi, you’ve been doing rockstar s**t all day. You wanna do some normal s**t?’ I was like, ‘Yes!’ That’s what I want. Then we put on Grey’s Anatomy and The Walking Dead and it was over from there.”

We wonder if she’s binged-watched her guest-starring episode of Grey’s yet?

While becoming roomies with a friend after almost getting married might seem like a step back for some, the creative has expressed multiple times that this new transition in her life is just what she needed. After stressing she’s “too gay to marry a man right now,” the songwriter reflected on her short-lived engagement with Glamour in March. Adding why it was such a good thing the breakup happened when it did, Demi, who recently confirmed she is pansexual, said:

“This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Wow, very powerful! Ch-ch-check out Demi’s full interview with Drew (below)!

What’s a better way to come into your own and redevelop your sense of identity than being surrounded by a friend for life? We totally support this! Do you agree that living with BFFs should be normalized?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

