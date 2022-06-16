Denise Richards' 18-Year-Old Daughter Sami Sheen Reacts To Troll Asking If She Has 'The Body' For OnlyFans!

Sami Sheen has only just launched herself into the OnlyFans limelight, but she’s already clapping back at trolls like a pro!

On Wednesday, the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards took to her Instagram Stories to respond to a Q&A session with fans when she replied to a rather rude question from a social media user who asked:

“Do you really think you have the body for of lol”

In response, the 18-year-old replied with a picture of herself holding a plate filled up with pizza slices and wrote:

“Yes because there’s no ‘body’ you need to have in order to do of. Only thing that matters is making sure that you’re comfortable with what you’re posting & remembering that all bodies are beautiful ”

Way to take the high road, gurl!

As we reported, the teen launched her OnlyFans account on Monday, much to the shock of her fans — and famous father, for that matter, who later told Page Six that he does not “condone” Sami’s decision to join the adults-only content creation platform.

The actor told the tabloid:

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. … Since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Meanwhile, Sami’s momma is handling her new career path in a much different way.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum went as far as to publicly support Sami in the comments of the teen’s IG announcement, writing:

“Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you.”

Sami appreciated the love, writing in response:

“I love you thank you.”

This parental misalignment was brought up during Sami’s Q&A sesh on Wednesday, with one follower asking whether her mom and dad are aware of her subscription service. She replied:

“Yes & my mom is extremely supportive.”

She also responded to questions about her romantic life, telling fans that she’s single and doesn’t even think about “fame or popularity” when choosing a potential significant other. She added:

“As long as someone is respectful & we can have fun together that’s all that matters.”

We love that answer! And we’re sure a lot of OF users do too, LOLz!

