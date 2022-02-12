Denise Richards Admits Her Relationship With 17-Year-Old Daughter Sami Sheen Is Still ‘Strained’

It sounds like things between Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen are still rocky!

In case you don’t recall, the 17-year-old was living with the 50-year-old actress until September 2021 when the teenager claimed on TikTok that she was “trapped” in an “abusive household” while under her mom’s roof. Sami then shockingly dropped that she moved out of the “hell house,” saying at the time:

“now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”

Her dad Charlie Sheen later confirmed to People that his eldest daughter had moved out of Richards’ home and into his, saying:

“Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”

Meanwhile, a source close to the Wild Things star denied Sami’s accusations at the time, saying she set “normal” boundaries like any parent would do and the teen just did not want to follow them at the end of the day. Things then became even messier when a judge ruled back in October that the Two and a Half Men actor no longer had to pay child support to Richards – even though their 16-year-old daughter Lola Sheen still primarily lives with her. A complicated situation, huh!

Now, the momma gave an update on where she and Sami currently stand months after their public drama. During an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live Friday, Richards admitted their relationship has been “strained” ever since, sharing:

“Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her. It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

When asked if Richards was happy with the teenager’s current living situation, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained:

“Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years. But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

She then noted that Sami is still “not in school,” and that she does not “agree with certain things” Sheen does as a parent, adding:

“But that’s okay. We can agree to disagree.”

And while the former reality star said she’s “not a strict mom,” she does have “rules and boundaries” for her children.

Oof! Here is hoping that Denise and Sami can mend their relationship soon!

