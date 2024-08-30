NHL Star & Brother Killed On Bicycles By Suspected Drunk Driver -- The Night Before Sister's Wedding!

This poor, poor family. Hockey players Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were both killed after they were struck by a car while biking earlier this week.

Johnny — a 31-year-old NHL star (above) — and his 29-year-old bro were riding pedal bikes on Thursday night in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, near their hometown of Salem County, People confirmed. They were on County Route 551 North just after 8 p.m. when a car tried to pass another vehicle — and struck both brothers on their bikes, New Jersey State Police revealed.

The suspect, Sean M. Higgins, a 43-year-old from Woodstown, NJ, is now suspected of driving while drunk, a statement from the department detailed:

“Through further investigation, Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, charged with two counts of death by auto, and lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility. This crash remains an active investigation, and no additional information is available.”

Ugh. When will people stop driving under the influence? It’s 2024. There is literally no excuse!

Not only was the driver possibly not thinking clearly while behind the wheel, but he also was seemingly driving very recklessly as he tried to get ahead of another car. Cops shared:

“Based on a preliminary investigation, two pedal cyclists, John M. Gaudreau, a 31-year-old male from Carneys Point, N.J., and Matthew R. Gaudreau, a 29-year-old male from Pedricktown, N.J., were travelling north on County Route 551, close to the fog line of the roadway.”

The suspect had been riding in a Jeep Grand Cherokee behind a sedan and SUV, both of which he tried to pass:

“Higgins attempted to pass the slower-moving sedan and SUV, entered the southbound lanes of travel, passed the slower-moving sedan, and attempted to re-enter the northbound lanes of travel when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes to safely pass the two pedal cyclist traveling north on the right side of the roadway.”

Horrifyingly, the driver tried to zoom past this second car — and rode right into the bikers. The statement continued:

“Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the two pedal cyclists in the rear. As a result of the collision, the two pedal cyclists sustained fatal injuries.”

Jeez. So sad! Had the driver just had a little more patience, things could’ve been so different. Maybe if he was in his right mind? Oof.

This loss is devastating in and of itself, but it’s made even more heartbreaking because the brothers were reportedly in their hometown to be groomsmen in their sister Katie‘s wedding on Friday, per a wedding website. Oof. Just so tragic!

Johnny has been playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets since 2022. They paid tribute to him in a heartfelt statement on Friday, writing on X (Twitter):

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa [2 in October] and Johnny [7 months], his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

The team went on:

“Johnny played the game with great joy, which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played, from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could.”

Oof. He was clearly deeply loved by all who knew him since the statement furthered:

“The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago and Columbus welcomed him with open arms.”

The NHL team concluded by asking for privacy for the grieving family, saying:

“We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy. At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”

The brothers both played hockey at Boston College before Johnny went pro and was drafted by the Calgary Flames. The accomplished athlete was up for several awards throughout his career, including being a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, the NHL’s award for the best rookie, and winning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2017 for his sportsmanship and for being the best offensive performer. After eight seasons with the Flames he was signed to the Blue Jackets.

Meanwhile, after graduating, his younger bro (above) played for several minor league teams, including the Worcester Railers in 2022. He was also a head coach for his high school team Gloucester Catholic High in New Jersey the last two years, per Elite Prospects. Matthew is survived by his wife of three years, Madeline. Sending love to all their family members, on and off the ice. R.I.P.

