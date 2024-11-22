Diddy Claims Prosecutors EDITED Cassie Hotel Assault Video To Influence Judge's Bail Decision

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Diddy thinks the feds are playing dirty!

The rapper is on his fourth attempt at getting bail, with his newest hearing scheduled for Friday. And in an effort to fight for his case, his lawyers are now going after the federal prosecutors by accusing them of giving the judge an edited version of that hotel security camera footage showing the musician violently attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

According to a new filing first obtained by TMZ on Thursday, Puff Daddy’s lawyers think prosecutors are trying to mischaracterize and conceal critical facts in the case by supplying the judge with an allegedly edited version of the March 2016 video. They claim the prosecutors had the complete and unedited version on hand — seemingly the one that was leaked to the public — but opted to use one in which they edited the sequence of events in order to showcase their “most powerful evidence of danger and obstruction.”

The big problem, in the eyes of the music mogul and his team, is that the evidence doesn’t reference a “freak-off,” which has been a big factor in his sex trafficking case. Instead, it shows a “domestic dispute in which he ran down the hall of the hotel to recover his clothes and cellphone.” Ummm. That’s how he describes the video?? Wow.

And there’s more…

Diddy also DENIED doing several things in the video… which he can clearly be seen doing. For example, he was seen dragging Cassie down the hall back to their room, but in this filing, he insisted he didn’t “drag” her. He also hit back at claims that he threw a vase at her. While he can be seen throwing a vase across the room, seemingly with the female singer as his intended target, he is now arguing that he only threw the contents of the vase. As if that makes much of a difference…

A 2016 video shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an altercation that matches some allegations in now-settled lawsuit https://t.co/fYUQ2z2MYN — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024

Regardless, he still doesn’t think the video shows proof of a freak-off or sex trafficking, noting it was just a “sad glimpse into a decade-long consensual relationship.” In turn, his team is now arguing that the prosecutors are just trying to make him seem more dangerous than he is to keep him behind bars until his trial, which is set for early May.

As mentioned, this is Diddy’s fourth time trying to get released on bail. He’s clearly trying everything he can… and so, we’ll see if it works this time around. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

