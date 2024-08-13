Got A Tip?

Disney Alum Skai Jackson Arrested After Fight With Boyfriend -- But She Says They’re All Good, Engaged, & EXPECTING!

Skai Jackson has found herself in some legal trouble!

The Disney Channel alum has joined the long list of child stars who’ve found themselves wrapped up in legal drama… Because she was arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with her boyfriend over the weekend! According to TMZ, the Jessie star was at Universal CityWalk with her man, whose identity was not revealed, when a security guard noticed the pair getting a bit heated… Like, Skai was apparently pushing her beau around.

Yikes!

Being so, the security guard detained them both and waited for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officers to arrive. The officers reviewed security footage and apparently saw Skai pushing her BF not once, but two times! So, they placed her under arrest and charged her with misdemeanor domestic battery. She was cited, but released just a few hours later according to the outlet. The LA County District Attorney’s Office is said to be getting involved to see if the charge has merit, but Skai certainly doesn’t seem to think so!

According to the news outlet, the Bunk’d star apparently told officers that nothing happened between her and her man, and that they’re actually engaged and expecting a child together!

Whoa?!?!

We hope these two figure their stuff out because it sounds like they’ve got way more important things to be concerned about!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Images via Jessie/Disney Plus & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 13, 2024 09:00am PDT

