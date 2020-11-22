TikTok Star Dixie D'Amelio Apologizes For Dancing To Old Video Of Trisha Paytas Rapping The N-Word

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio is apologizing for one of her newest videos on the social media site, and it’s causing a major stir on social media.

The teenager, and younger sister of TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio, attempted to come to big sis’ defense earlier this week and eventually found themselves opposite controversial YouTuber and social media star Trisha Paytas, who called out the siblings for their online personas and behavior.

In a since-deleted TikTok post made as an attempt to “make a point” to get back at Trisha, Dixie shared a video of herself dancing to a resurfaced audio clip of the controversial YouTube rapping the N-word in a cover version of NWA‘s F**k The Police. In the comment section, Dixie confirmed she was “trying to prove a point,” and acknowledged “it’s done” after having made that point about Paytas.

However, Trisha called Dixie out on Twitter for dancing to the N-word in the video, claiming she’d apologized “numerous times” for the clip over a ten-year period and it was Dixie’s turn to show some contrition.

Trisha wrote (below):

“[email protected] I said this 10 years ago and have since apologized numerous times. u danced and smiled to it YESTERDAY! where’s ur apology ?? Not cool in 2020 girl.”

And with Trisha’s comments, Dixie got a lot of backlash from social media followers for the video, too, and she eventually deleted the post altogether.

Along with the deletion, Dixie shared an apology on her own Twitter account on Friday night, writing:

“i posted a tiktok with the intention of making a point that didn’t need to be made. i took it down and i sincerely apologize for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone. i’m wishing you all a great weekend and thank you again for the love and support.”

In responding to fans in the comments later, she also added:

“it was dumb and tone deaf of me.”

Here’s the full apology:

i posted a tiktok with the intention of making a point that didn’t need to be made. i took it down and i sincerely apologize for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone. i’m wishing you all a great weekend and thank you again for the love and support ???? — dixie (@dixiedamelio) November 21, 2020

Since Dixie’s apology for dancing to the controversial video, plenty of social media users have been weighing in on the scandal, with some sharing their thoughts like this:

“I don’t keep up with her but based on her taking the video down and apologizing tells me it was explained to her and she probably now gets it? I’m assuming she’s really young so I’d give her the benefit of the doubt this time but that was definitely a side eye moment…” “It truly bothers me how they don’t take racist controversies seriously until they can weaponize it against one another. Using racism for online feuds with white folk and not caring about Black folk is… something.” “i absolutely think trisha is in the wrong here but dixie’s tiktok came off as really tone deaf and insensitive. really wish everyone would stop interacting with each other because they’re only making it worse and dragging it on at this point.”

Seriously, that last one has it dead right…

What do U make of all these TikTok controversies, Perezcious readers?!

These kids are everywhere right now!!!

[Image via Dixie D’Amelio/Instagram]