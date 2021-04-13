DMX’s Fiancée Gets Tattoo Tribute As Family Clears Up 'Rumors' Regarding His Passing

The world continues to mourn DMX.

The sad news of the hip hop legend’s fatal overdose rocked fans and loved ones alike last week. Since then, there have been various tributes and memorials recognizing his contributions to music and his lasting legacy. However, there have also been rumors cropping up about him in the wake of his death.

One such rumor had to do with Beyoncé and Jay-Z allegedly buying the Ruff Ryder’s Anthem artist’s masters and giving them to his children for free. In response to this story being circulated, DMX’s family released a statement on the subject which read:

“There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons‘, passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”

Meanwhile, Desiree Lindstrom, the rapper’s fiancée, found her own personal way to honor the father of her child. Tattoo artist Krystal Kills revealed Desiree’s new ink on Instagram. The tat featured the words “Dog Love,” the title of his 2006 track, as well as an “X” in the style of his stage name, with the post also featuring photos of herself with Desiree and DMX.

Krystal captioned the post:

“I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened. Your light was unmatchable. @desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I’m glad I got to witness it. The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX. Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. You moved the world and left your mark. The city misses you. #doglove #dmx #ripdmx #ruffryders”

Shortly before the 50-year-old’s death, Desiree was spotted in an emotional embrace with his ex-wife Tashera Simmons at a vigil held outside White Plains Hospital, where he was on life support. Craig Brodhead, a longtime friend and member of DMX’s management team, told Entertainment Tonight:

“Tashera has always been supportive of Earl, they’ve known each other since they were teenagers, and so Tashera and Desiree are very close and supportive of one another. … That was a very poignant moment.”

We’re glad the family is there to support each other through this tragedy. We continue to keep them in our thoughts in this difficult time.

