Aaliyah’s Mom Remembers DMX Following His Death: ‘You & My Baby Girl Will Meet Again’

Following the tragic death of rap icon DMX on Friday, the mother of late singer Aaliyah has taken the time to remember her daughter’s Romeo Must Die co-star.

Over the weekend, Diane Haughton wrote on the official Aaliyah Instagram account:

“Earl you had and still have a heart of gold. You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally!”

Related: DMX’s Orchid Love Goes Viral After His Death

Wow…

As you may know, the 50-year-old artist (born Earl Simmons) starred alongside Aaliyah in the 2000 film and collaborated on the soundtrack hit Come Back in One Piece. Unfortunately, the young singer perished in a plane crash in 2001. DMX famously paid tribute to her in the posthumously released music video for Miss you — which fans have recently brought back to social media after his passing. In the visual, he said:

“Dearest, sweet Aaliyah. I have trouble accepting the fact that you’re gone. So I won’t. It’ll be like we went for a while without seeing each other. But I can understand why God would’ve wanted you close to him. Because you truly were an angel on Earth. And in my own special way, I love you. I miss you.”

Their bond had been so tight Simmons even named one of his children after the star as a “personal special tribute.”

What did you think of Diane’s tribute post, guys? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adam Bielawski/WENN & VRQwerty/YouTube]