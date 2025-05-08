Doechii Laughs Off The Nasty Met Gala Umbrella Incident -- Thoughts??

Doechii has seen all the criticism regarding her umbrella outburst, and she has thoughts. Just not serious ones.

On Monday, the Anxiety singer made her Met Gala debut in custom Louis Vuitton. But the momentous occasion was quickly overshadowed by scandal as footage emerged of her berating her team prior to her arrival on the red carpet.

While exiting The Mark Hotel to head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 26-year-old retreated into a crowded elevator when the doors opened and she saw a crowd of fans and paparazzi attempting to snap pics. She didn’t want her look revealed until she hit the actual carpet. So her team came up with an idea to hide her behind wardrobe screens. A lot of effort but it works, right? Well… not enough, we guess? The top was still open. We guess she was afraid of tall paparazzi. Her solution was to cover up with umbrellas — which her team couldn’t get fast enough for her liking. You can hear her going off on them (below):

Yikes!

Fans did NOT like seeing this side of the Grammy winner and quickly came down on her for mistreating her staff. Now, she’s heard what the people have to say and is ready to respond.

On Wednesday, she took to TikTok to share a video set to the Commodores’ Easy in which she laughs off the backlash. Over footage of her backing away from the camera with her hands up, she wrote:

“God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas”

She added an umbrella and a crying laughing emoji. Watch (below):

@iamdoechii_ All jokes aside this was such an overstimulating night but I wouldn’t trade it for the world! This was the night we all dreamed of and my team killed it (umbrellas aside) ???????? ♬ Easy – Commodores

A joke? Really? Not exactly the response you’d expect to hear after a celebrity gets called out for mistreating their staff! We mean, this is the type of thing that wrecked Ellen and James Corden‘s careers.

In the post’s caption, the Denial Is A River singer wrote off her behavior to an “overstimulating night”:

“All jokes aside this was such an overstimulating night but I wouldn’t trade it for the world! This was the night we all dreamed of and my team killed it (umbrellas aside)”

Maybe lead with that instead of a joke! Ha!

On Instagram, Doechii shared the video to her Story before talking more about the night:

“all jokes aside I’m so proud of my glam team and the LV team for an incredible night! We’ve been dreaming about this Met for a long time and the theme this year is in such alignment with who I am [and] what I stand for. it’s nothing but God that this year was our debut. Everyone killed it. We nailed the theme. and a time was had”

See (below):

What do you think of Doechii’s response, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

