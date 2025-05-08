Got A Tip?

Sydney Sweeney Dragged For 'Homage To A White Lady' At Black Style-Themed Met Gala -- But What Did Her Outfit REALLY Mean??

Sydney Sweeney Met Gala Dress Backlash Tribute White Woman Kim Novak Explained

We loved Sydney Sweeney‘s look at this year’s Met Gala. It was clear she was going for an Old Hollywood glamour… but was it on theme? More importantly, was it bucking the theme in a disrespectful way? That seems to be what a lot of fans think!

For those who didn’t see it, Sydney wore a black Miu Miu gown with a boob cutout and fringed sleeves.

While it wasn’t an exact match, it clearly was meant to emulate a classic Kim Novak dress from a film called The Legend Of Lylah Clare — something Sydney hinted at by posting the pic of the ’60s film icon on her Instagram Stories hours before hitting the carpet.

We didn’t think much about what the tribute meant at the time… but some critics did!

Photos: Sydney Spotted Hanging With MGK & Patrick Schwarzenegger In Vegas

Here are some of the comments dragging her — some of whom brought up the old allegations she and her family were MAGA (and therefore racist) after that themed party

“paying homage to a white lady when the theme is tailoring black style

“Can’t get more MAGA than that”

“this girl is so f**king dumb”

“She literally could’ve picked any movie premiere to pay homage to a white lady like girl come on”

“the dress is really beautiful i have to say but i don’t understand what she chose to do this now when she knows it’s clearly off theme.. i’m sure she could have done this some other times why now?”

“The theme is black fashion but she chose to pay homage a white women?”

“Her whole family maga including her what you was expecting”

“she doesn’t want to beat the allegationsjjdkddb”

Oof! So… why was Sydney paying tribute to a white actress? There’s actually a story behind it that — while not about Black style — is very much about racism.

The Anyone But You star is preparing to play Kim Novak in an upcoming movie. But not just a Hollywood biopic — a film with more on its mind than that. Scandalous! is more specifically the story of when Novak dated Sammy Davis, Jr. in 1957. The Vertigo star was attacked by the press and threatened by the studio with being blacklisted… just for being in an interracial relationship. So this is going to be a story about rebelling against pressures of a racist society. Sounds a little too pertinent now, if we’re being honest.

But it isn’t just her upcoming role to which she was paying homage… it’s her director, as well. See, this film is being directed by Colman Domingo! The Oscar nominee chose this as his directorial debut, so clearly it’s important to him. And Colman was also… yep! The co-chair of this year’s Met Gala! So clearly this wasn’t Sydney trying to spit in the face of the theme — it was her attempt to honor the gala’s co-chair!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Does that make the look any better for you??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Warner Bros/YouTube]

May 07, 2025 18:45pm PDT

