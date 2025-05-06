Doechii Is Smokin’ The Competition At The 2025 Met Gala!

Doechii has made her Met Gala debut!

The Swamp Princess herself has arrived at fashion’s biggest night in New York and looks tailored to the tee! The 26-year-old is sporting custom Louis Vuitton from head-to-toe… Or more like cheekbone-to-toe as has the LV logo etched on her face!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

That cigar is the perfect touch… And representative of her smokin’ the competition!

Thoughts?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]