Woman With Alopecia From Chris Rock's Good Hair Doc SLAMS His Disrespectful Jada Pinkett Smith Joke

While plenty of people are rallying behind Chris Rock in the wake of The Slap, others are trying to keep the focus on the fact he crossed the line by making an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia condition.

One of those more vocal critics is Sheila Bridges, a woman with alopecia whom the comedian interviewed for his Good Hair documentary!

The interior designer took to Instagram this week to weigh in on the controversy and straight up shamed the Grown Ups star for “disrespecting” Will Smith’s wife at the 2022 Oscars. After all, as she insisted, he should have known better because of the conversation the two of them had for Rock’s doc.

Alongside footage of Chris intently listening to her struggles with alopecia during their sit-down, the Philadelphia native wrote that while she does “not condone violence (or what Will Smith did),” she wasn’t “completely surprised” at the reaction to the joke.

She explained in the caption:

“I am not completely surprised that Chris Rock got rocked by Will Smith after making the medical condition of @jadapinkettsmith part of his comedic schtick- disrespecting her publicly. Shame on you @chrisrock Didn’t we sit down and talk at length about how painfully humiliating and difficult it is to navigate life as a bald woman in a society that is hair obsessed? As if life isn’t challenging enough out here as an unprotected black woman? #alopecia #alopeciaareata #disrespect #baldwomen #blackwomen #respectwomen”

Clearly, Sheila is one of the many who believe Chris kinda had that hit coming!

However, she also stressed that the Academy Awards was no place for anyone to slap some sense into the comedian. In her caption, the designer also noted The Slap “should have really taken place at a family reunion picnic at The Belmont Plateau in Fairmont Park (in the west philly neighborhood where @willsmith and I both grew up) instead of on national television for all to see.” Ha!

While Will has since made an apology to the Academy and to Rock, the recipient of the Slap has yet to issue an official statement.

However, Rock did reference the event during his latest stand up show in Boston. After jokingly asking the audience how their “weekend” was, the 57-year-old admitted to the crowd:

“I don’t have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny.”

Probably a good call. Hopefully he’ll listen to takes like this before just coming out in purely defensive mode.

