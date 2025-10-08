Dolly Parton's Sister Asks Fans To Pray Amid Country Star's Health Problems

This one hurts, y’all. We’re not used to seeing Dolly Parton down for long, but even legends need time to heal.

Our beloved Queen of Country is going through it right now, and fans everywhere are holding their breath. After a tough year and some recent health setbacks, Dolly’s sister Freida Parton is turning to the power of prayer — and she’s asking the world to join her.

In a heartfelt post shared to Facebook on Tuesday, Freida opened up about how worried she’s been for her superstar sibling. Alongside a picture of Dolly looking up to the heavens with her hands clasped in prayer, Freida wrote that she was consumed all night on Monday with a call for holy help:

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Freida continued:

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Wow. We really do hope Dolly is “going to be just fine.” Asking for prayers is often… a worrying response to health issues.

Last week, 79-year-old Dolly made headlines when she postponed her long-awaited Las Vegas residency, which had been scheduled to kick off in December. She cited “health challenges” as the reason in a heartfelt post on Instagram about it. In that IG update, Dolly kept things vague while admitting doctors had advised her to undergo “a few procedures.”

But leave it to Dolly to sprinkle a little humor into even the most serious of announcements! She wrote:

“As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

She added reassurance for fans in that same post, but even that had a serious air. She continued:

“While I’m still able to work on all my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”

We sure hope not!

Still, fans couldn’t help but worry — especially since this is coming on the heels of other cancellations. For example, take the recent announcement of Dollywood’s new NightFlight Expedition ride on September 17. Originally scheduled to appear in person, Dolly had to cancel on that after doctors advised against travel while dealing with a kidney stone that had led to an infection. Ugh!

Of course, Dolly is famous for her upbeat spirit and larger-than-life personality (in addition to the rhinestone armor!). But the truth is that she’s had a rough year. Back in March, the country crooner’s world shifted in a massive, painful way when her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, passed away at age 82. A loss like that would rock anyone.

Now, as she prioritizes her health, Dolly’s loved ones are holding tight to hope. To that end, we are sending ALL the love and light to Dolly — just like Freida wants.

