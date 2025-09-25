James Van Der Beek Shocked Fans With 'Frail' Appearance In Dawson's Creek Reunion Video! Here's How He's Really Doing...

James Van Der Beek’s cancer is taking a physical toll… But he’s still fighting with everything he’s got.

On Monday, the Dawson’s Creek cast, including Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, and others gathered for their first reunion in 22 years. James himself was supposed to be a part of the event, at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City. In fact, his battle against stage 3 colorectal cancer is what brought the show together in partnership with the F**k Cancer benefit. But he unfortunately had to pull out at the last minute due to a stubborn bout with stomach viruses.

The absence absolutely devastated him in a time where he needs all the support he can get! On Wednesday, a source told the DailyMail.com:

“This reunion benefit was something that James was waiting for as it offered himself a change of pace and to be able to see so many people that he loved was going to be so special. The fact that he was unable to do it was a major disappointment.”

They added:

“It was a moment where his illness won briefly, but to see how the event made [fans, as well as] his family feel and to see his daughters sing was such an incredible moment. It gave him a lot of happiness.”

As we know, he’s been battling stage 3 colorectal cancer. And while he couldn’t make it to the reunion in person, he sent his wife Kimberly and their six children on his behalf, and shared a message for fans via video at the event, which you can watch (below):

James Van Der Beek surprised fans with an emotional message during the 'Dawson's Creek' reunion, after being forced to miss the event due to developing two stomach viruses. "I wanted to stand on this stage and thank every single person in this theater," the actor, who's… pic.twitter.com/byYZy5rYKh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 23, 2025

The footage sent concerned shivers down fans’ spines as James appears noticeably thinner and more “frail” amid his battle with the deadly disease. Fans wrote on X:

“Oh he looks so thin, poor man. So sad” “I knew James Van Der Beek was fighting cancer but I didn’t realize he was this sick” “Seeing JVDB in this condition is so sad! I truly hope he’ll beat this horrible disease and heal” “It made me so sad to see him like that I hope he can move forward.”

And a LOT more like that. The concern was widespread.

But don’t count out JVDB just yet… He still has a lot of fight in him. The insider told the outlet that while James’ progress “isn’t the greatest,” he’s “fighting” his hardest and remains “hopeful” that this “is something he will actually win.” He has his “bad days,” but overall, he approaches things with a “smile on his face.” They added:

“He would love nothing more than to have another one of these reunions where he is 100 percent healthy the next time they do it. He sees what he missed and doesn’t want to miss another one.”

Poor James.

As far as his “frail” figure seen in his video played at the reunion, the insider noted:

“He’s taking it all step by step and though he looks frail, if he wasn’t doing better than expected, you wouldn’t have seen his family there. This journey is going to take a while, but he is being positive and there is optimism that he will end up actually being OK.”

That’s certainly reassuring to hear!

Our hearts remain with James and the Van Der Beek family as they navigate this difficult time. We’re sending so much love, positivity, and healing energy their way! Share your support in the comments down below.

