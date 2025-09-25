Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Busy Philipps Tears Up Over 'Heartbreaking' Dawson’s Creek Reunion Without James Van Der Beek James Van Der Beek’s Wife Gets Emotional After His Surprise Appearance At Dawson’s Creek Reunion James Van Der Beek Makes Surprise Appearance At Dawson's Creek Reunion Amid Cancer Battle James Van Der Beek Drops Out Of Dawson's Creek Reunion Last Minute Amid Cancer Battle -- Here's Why! How Kelly Clarkson's Kids Are Handling Father Brandon Blackstock's Death Prince Harry Reveals How His Dad King Charles Is Doing After Their Reunion! Princess Catherine Plots Betrayal Of William -- Going Behind His Back To Meet With Harry: REPORT Angelina Jolie Breaks Down In Tears Giving Rare Comment About Her Late Mother's Cancer Princess Catherine ALREADY Back To Brunette After Shocking Blonde Move -- Was She Bullied To Change?! King Charles Shares Rare Candid Health Comments Amid Cancer Battle Young Taylor Swift Performed Private 3-Hour Concert For WWE Star Jeff Jarrett Before His Wife Died Of Breast Cancer Beloved Lifestyle Influencer Jess Hurrell Dead At Just 42

Cancer

James Van Der Beek Shocked Fans With 'Frail' Appearance In Dawson's Creek Reunion Video! Here's How He's Really Doing...

James Van Der Beek Dawsons Creek Reunion Video Fan Reaction Health Update

James Van Der Beek’s cancer is taking a physical toll… But he’s still fighting with everything he’s got.

On Monday, the Dawson’s Creek cast, including Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, and others gathered for their first reunion in 22 years. James himself was supposed to be a part of the event, at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City. In fact, his battle against stage 3 colorectal cancer is what brought the show together in partnership with the F**k Cancer benefit. But he unfortunately had to pull out at the last minute due to a stubborn bout with stomach viruses.

Related: Former NFL Star Rudi Johnson Has Died By Suicide At 45

The absence absolutely devastated him in a time where he needs all the support he can get! On Wednesday, a source told the DailyMail.com:

“This reunion benefit was something that James was waiting for as it offered himself a change of pace and to be able to see so many people that he loved was going to be so special. The fact that he was unable to do it was a major disappointment.”

They added:

“It was a moment where his illness won briefly, but to see how the event made [fans, as well as] his family feel and to see his daughters sing was such an incredible moment. It gave him a lot of happiness.”

As we know, he’s been battling stage 3 colorectal cancer. And while he couldn’t make it to the reunion in person, he sent his wife Kimberly and their six children on his behalf, and shared a message for fans via video at the event, which you can watch (below):

The footage sent concerned shivers down fans’ spines as James appears noticeably thinner and more “frail” amid his battle with the deadly disease. Fans wrote on X:

“Oh he looks so thin, poor man. So sad”

“I knew James Van Der Beek was fighting cancer but I didn’t realize he was this sick”

“Seeing JVDB in this condition is so sad! I truly hope he’ll beat this horrible disease and heal”

“It made me so sad to see him like that I hope he can move forward.”

And a LOT more like that. The concern was widespread.

But don’t count out JVDB just yet… He still has a lot of fight in him. The insider told the outlet that while James’ progress “isn’t the greatest,” he’s “fighting” his hardest and remains “hopeful” that this “is something he will actually win.” He has his “bad days,” but overall, he approaches things with a “smile on his face.” They added:

“He would love nothing more than to have another one of these reunions where he is 100 percent healthy the next time they do it. He sees what he missed and doesn’t want to miss another one.”

Poor James.

As far as his “frail” figure seen in his video played at the reunion, the insider noted:

“He’s taking it all step by step and though he looks frail, if he wasn’t doing better than expected, you wouldn’t have seen his family there. This journey is going to take a while, but he is being positive and there is optimism that he will end up actually being OK.”

That’s certainly reassuring to hear!

Our hearts remain with James and the Van Der Beek family as they navigate this difficult time. We’re sending so much love, positivity, and healing energy their way! Share your support in the comments down below.

[Images via Sony/YouTube/James Van Der Beek/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 24, 2025 17:22pm PDT

Share This