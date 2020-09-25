Rumors CONFIRMED! Dolly Parton Reveals She Really Does Have A Bunch Of Secret Tattoos!

The truth is setting Dolly Parton free!

In case you’d never heard, there’s been a very silly rumor around for years that Dolly’s consistently long-sleeved outfits are covering everything up not out of modesty — form-fitting as they are — but to hide the fact she’s covered in tattoos! Like we said, it’s been a pretty wild celeb rumor with no evidence to back it up… But the thing is… it’s true!

In a candid sit-down with People, the country music icon confirmed for the first time she does have a bunch of tattoos!

She shared with the outlet:

“I do have some tattoos, that’s true. But they’re tasteful. I’m not a tattoo girl.”

OK, some tattoos. Probably not covered neck-to-toe as she says she’s “not a tattoo girl” — but from the sound of it she does have quite a few:

“My tattoos are pretty, they’re artful and they usually started out to cover some scar, not to make a big statement. Ribbons and bows and butterflies are the things that I have.”

Note all the plurals there! Sounds like quite a bit of ink! The 74-year-old revealed an illness led to her getting tattooed initially:

“I was very sick for a while and I had to wear a feeding tube. It left a little indention in my side and I didn’t like it because I’m so fair that scars turn purple on me.”

So now is every scar on her body a tattoo? Kinda sounds like it!

In addition to the ribbons, bows, and butterflies, there is also a beehive! The Grammy Award winner described:

“I like to make positives out of negatives. I had a little beehive tattooed over it — a little yellow-and-brown beehive with a tiny little bee on top of the hive. The mouth of it is that little sinkhole.”

Aw, that’s cute! Leave it to the woman who wrote Jolene to turn a scar into something beautiful, right??

One design we can rule out however is anything dedicated to Carl Dean, her husband of 54 years. Unlike all these kids getting their significant others’ names and symbols permanently drawn on, Dolly is not into that kind of show of commitment:

“No, he’s tattooed on my heart. Who knows, I may get some more later. I may just have to get covered with tattoos just so everybody could be right!”

Ha! We’d love to see that!

But having a collection of ink under her sequined sleeves isn’t the only rumor that’s been circulating for years:

“Oh yeah! I always laugh at them. One, it shows up about every three years in the tabloids, where I’m bedridden because my boobs are so heavy that I’m crippled for life on my back. I just laugh. Well, they are heavy, but they haven’t crippled me yet.” Headlines have included ‘DOLLY BEDRIDDEN,’ she says, but that couldn’t be further from the truth: “And then they find a picture of me, from when I was actually doing a video, you know, laying on all the bed somewhere. And the story is that my spine is injured or whatever. I just think, ‘Oh my Lord. If they were that heavy, I’d have them changed. I’d have them lessened.'”

Ha! Never change, Dolly! Except of course for getting full body ink, LOLz!

