Dominic West & Wife Catherine FitzGerald Spotted Jogging TOGETHER Amid Lily James Affair Scandal!

Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald are apparently working on their marriage — not to mention, their fitness!

In new pics published by DailyMail.com, the couple were spotted out for a jog near their home in Cotswold, England on Tuesday. Yes, together! She wasn’t chasing him with scissors or anything!

This marks the first time they’ve been seen publicly together since defending the state of their marriage following The Affair star’s headline-making kissing photos with co-star Lily James.

As we reported, Dominic and his on-screen daughter (ick!) sparked a frenzy last month when they were photographed on a romantic rendezvous in the city of Rome, which included a steamy snog-sesh during lunch with their shared manager. After the scandal broke, West and FitzGerald gave an awkward press conference addressing the situation and insisting that their marriage was still “strong.” However, split speculation surged right after when the landscape designer fled to her family castle in Ireland to stay with her mother and sisters while the 51-year-old actor stayed in the UK.

Reports about what was going on behind the scenes didn’t exactly dispel the rumors, either. In the weeks since, sources came forward claiming Catherine was holding “family crisis” meetings with her sisters while in Ireland. One insider dished:

“[Catherine’s] holed up in her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle in County Limerick, thinking everything over. Catherine has called on [her sisters] Nesta and Honor to help her as she’s been struggling to come to a decision about whether she and Dominic can go back to how they were.”

Meanwhile, a local source told DM that West’s wife was “devastated” by the PDA pics, sharing:

“This is her home, her favorite place in the world and she feels safe here. It’s natural that she’d come home to her mother. It must be hell what she’s going through. She is absolutely devastated at those pictures and their story will inevitably have a sad ending.”

It appeared the pair were reaching that sad ending as recent as Tuesday, when a source told The Sun that Dominic’s relationship with Lily was more than just a fling. This confidante shared:

“Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily. At first it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it’s become obvious it was more than that. Catherine feels crushed by it, naturally. It’s a huge thing to be coming to terms with. She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn’t think there is a way past this.”

Well, we guess that’s not the case after all — because Dominic and Catherine seemed quite happy on their Tuesday jog!

A source told the publication that Catherine came back in town last week, sharing:

“We’ve seen him out running and walking the dog. Catherine has been back for about five days and she’s been spotted but we’ve not seen the two of them together. There are a lot of rumors doing the rounds about the future of their marriage but whatever happens, it’s nice to see them doing something together because they are a popular couple.”

The question is: has this popular couple already patched things up, or are they still on the road to reconciliation? Are they rebuilding their marriage AND their endurance at the same time with a couple’s jog? Let us know what YOU think, Perezcious readers — sound off (below)!

[Image via JRP/WENN]