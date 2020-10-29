Dominic West's Wife Holding 'Family Crisis Meetings' To Figure Out Next Steps Post-Lily James Kissing Photos

Dominic West’s marriage hasn’t been completely destroyed by those kissing photos with Lily James — at least not yet!

According to The Sun, the actor’s wife Catherine FitzGerald has been “thinking everything over” while she’s hiding away in a family castle in Ireland, and has been asking her family for advice on what to do next.

An insider explained the landscape designer is seeking counsel from her sisters — Nesta, an illustrator, and Honor, an actress — following all the drama, telling the outlet:

“She’s holed up in her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle in County Limerick, thinking everything over. Catherine has called on Nesta and Honor to help her as she’s been struggling to come to a decision about whether she and Dominic can go back to how they were.”

The discussion was apparently so intense, it was said to have felt like a “family crisis meeting.” The confidant continued:

“Nesta has told friends that it felt like a family crisis meeting. Both she and Honor are fiercely protective of their older sister and want only what’s best for her, even if that means Catherine walking away.”

Yeesh. Sounds like Catherine was definitely NOT privy to Dominic’s antics, as many have assumed based on some of his past quotes on the subject.

In fact, the insider said that the 49-year-old has been left feeling humiliated over her wayward hubby’s recent behavior. Of course, this comes after she presented a much different attitude during an awkward press conference with Dominic outside their Wiltshire home in which she said:

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”

Days after the presser, Catherine fled to her family home in Limerick county to be with her mother. While she hasn’t been seen in the nearby village, a local source confirmed she was “holed up” at the castle, telling DailyMail.com:

“This is her home, her favorite place in the world and she feels safe here. It’s natural that she’d come home to her mother. It must be hell what she’s going through. She is absolutely devastated at those pictures and their story will inevitably have a sad ending.”

For his part, The Wire actor told press his wife went to Ireland “on a work trip,” adding with a laugh:

“Of course we are [still together], very much together. Our relationship is fine.”

Sounds like quite the opposite, if this latest source is to be believed!

What do U think of all this, Perezcious readers? Is Dominic’s marriage over??

