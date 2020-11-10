Dominic West's Marriage 'Is As Good As Over' After He Confessed To 'Having Feelings' For Lily James!

There really is no getting past Dominic West‘s shocking affair with Lily James, at least for his wife Catherine FitzGerald.

Nearly a month since photos of the actors kissing and canoodling during a getaway to Rome were published, we’re finally getting a sense of what’s to come for the married couple. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t look good!

According to a new report out from The Sun, the relationship is “as good as over”! A pal of Catherine’s shed light on the situation, telling the UK outlet how things have taken a turn after a surprising new development from Dominic. The friend spilled:

“Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily. At first it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it’s become obvious it was more than that.”

Yikes!! That could explain why she and The Affair star put on a united front in an impromptu press conference the day after photos went public. Thinking it was a one-time thing does make it easier to stand by your man, while he tells reporters:

“I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are still very much still together.”

Now, Dom’s wife is completely shattered by his latest confession, with the confidant adding:

“Catherine feels crushed by it, naturally. It’s a huge thing to be coming to terms with. She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn’t think there is a way past this.”

Considering she and the 51-year-old share a lot of history — and three kids (Dominic also has another daughter from a previous relationship) — it was a valiant effort on her part to even try and make things work! Of course, there’s only so much heartbreak you can take, right??

FitzGerald, who was said to be hiding away at their castle in Ireland and holding “crisis meetings” with her family, has now come to a crossroads. The family friend noted:

“Catherine is lying low but she is still talking with Dominic about where they go now. It has been a humiliating period for her and she wants Dominic to clean up the mess that’s been created.”

It’s doubtful we’ll see a clean split between the two, and we can’t help but wonder what’s to come for West and James. Does he still have feelings for her? Will they get back together? Can the Rebecca actress even forgive him for leaving her high and dry amid the scandal??

So many questions!!

