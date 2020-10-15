Dominic West & Wife Catherine Flee To Ireland Castle Amid Lily James Snoggate!

Time for some R&R!

Days after defending their marriage following those unsavory Lily James kissing photos, Dominic West and his wife of ten years Catherine FitzGerald have flown to their castle in Ireland for some much needed time out of the spotlight.

As you likely know, the 50-year-old The Affair star sparked global attention after pictures surfaced showing him on a romantic rendezvous in Rome with the 31-year-old Downton Abbey alum — during which they enjoyed a cozy scooter ride, an intimate lunch, and at one point even a passionate smooch.

Shortly after the pics went public, West and his wife came forward with a public statement insisting they are “very much still together” despite the Wire actor’s illicit affair with his co-star. Now, it appears they’re very much still joined at the hip as they flee far, far away from the UK press with their four children!

According to DailyMail.com, the pair have packed up and left their house in Wiltshire and flown up north to stay at Glin Castle in Limerick, which has been in Catherine’s family for generations and was also the location of their 2010 wedding. The Irish landscape designer, whose father was the 29th and final Knight of Glin, grew up on the estate. After his death, Cat’s mom Olda put the castle up for sale, and Catherine and Dominic purchased the property to keep it in the family. In addition to it being a second family home, the couple reportedly turned the castle into a hotel and wedding venue.

DM reports that Dominic and Catherine plan to spend the upcoming half term break there with their children — Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, Christabel, 7 — and enjoy some peace and quiet until the dust from Dominic’s affair settles down. The pair dated in college before rekindling their romance years later and ultimately saying “I do” in 2010. Dominic is also a father to another daughter, 22-year-old actress Martha, with his ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

As for his tryst with Lily, who reportedly called Catherine to downplay the situation, it’s said the actors grew close after being forced into a bubble so they could film The Pursuit of Love over the summer amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They play a father and daughter in the BBC adaptation, which adds yet another curious layer to all this.

While Catherine appeared supportive during her and Dom’s awkward press conference, a source previously said that she was “privately fuming,” telling DM:

“She is privately fuming. There are some difficult conversations to be had, but those will take place behind closed doors.”

Fortunately, there are many doors to close in the couple’s 15-bedroom castle!

Do U think this getaway will fix everything between them, Perezcious readers?

