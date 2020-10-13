MORE Of Dominic West’s Hot Takes On Cheating Come To Light Amid Lily James Scandal!

Dominic West’s promotional interviews for The Affair have come back to haunt him in the wake of a real life affair!

As we reported, the married actor caused a stir over the weekend when he and Lily James were photographed enjoying a romantic rendezvous in Rome, complete with an electric scooter ride around the Italian city, lunch with their mutual talent manager, and even at one point a passionate smooch.

After the scandal broke, West flew back from Rome to do damage control with his wife of ten years, Catherine FitzGerald. The couple went on to give a bizarre press conference in which they essentially pretended nothing had happened — despite a friend earlier that day claiming that the spouses were “probably over” following the scandal.

The plot thickened, though, when an old interview with the now-50-year-old was re-examined, where West suggested his wife didn’t mind if he flirted with others so long as he fulfilled his fatherly duties. Now, more remarks by West circa 2016 have been unearthed — this time, specifically on the subject of cheating — and they’re even more telling!

When the actor was promoting his acclaimed series The Affair, a Showtime drama that centered around the tryst of a married man and a younger woman, he came across very pro-affair IRL, telling the Evening Standard that it is “daft to kick someone out over a fling.” The father-of-five shared:

“I mean, I think women should be more indulgent of affairs. I really do. It’s daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn’t it? Everyone should turn a blind eye to men’s behavior between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over.”

Wow… the guy vindicated himself before he even cheated! That’s really something! (Or was he cheating all along..?)

The subject of infidelity came up again in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year, where the 300 actor mused:

“It’s one of those subjects that people have very strong opinions about because everybody is open to it and can experience it. It affects kings as much as it does snails… A lot of people have experienced it and a lot of people fear it. I suppose people suspect that the conventions that we have agreed upon in society, that a man and women can stay together for life or a certain amount of time without cheating, that they’re not really staying together based on anything other than how society thinks they should behave… It’s not the necessarily natural way to be, therefore there will always be adultery and intrigue about it.”

Ah, the old “it’s just nature to screw around” argument. The refuge of the urbane, classy dirty cheating cheater.

The Les Misérables star also shared his wild views with The New York Times in 2016 when he was promoting The Affair, telling the outlet:

“It’s extraordinary what a hot topic it is and how everybody has a very strong view about it, so that’s a very good premise for a TV show. What I didn’t want to happen, and I don’t think it has happened, is that it would be a sort of morality tale where, ‘Don’t have an affair, kids, because you’ll end up killing people and going to jail with Brendan Fraser.”’

While West’s series may not have been a morality tale, his actions might be.

As we mentioned, a friend of Catherine’s told DailyMail.com that the landscape designer “didn’t know anything was going on” between her husband and the 31-year-old actress, telling the publication:

“She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over. That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words.”

So sad.

If Dominic did truly have these liberal views on infidelity, it doesn’t sound like his wife shared them. Do U agree, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN]