Dominic West’s Wife ‘Privately Fuming’ Over Lily James Affair Photos, Say Friends

Dominic West and his wife may be presenting a united front for the press, but things are apparently much different behind closed doors!

As we reported, The Affair star was caught locking lips with actress Lily James over the weekend during a well-documented romantic rendezvous throughout the city of Rome. After the news broke, the 50-year-old star and his wife of ten years, Catherine FitzGerald, put on an awkward press conference in front of their Cotswolds home to declare that their marriage was still “strong” despite Dominic’s unsavory antics.

But Catherine’s support was all an act, according to a DailyMail.com source!

Related: Kristin Cavallari Caught Kissing Mystery Man Six Months After Announcing Divorce!

A friend told the UK outlet that the 49-year-old aristocrat was “privately fuming” after seeing the photos of her husband snogging the Cinderella star, despite the brave face she put on for cameras. The confidant dished:

“She is privately fuming. There are some difficult conversations to be had, but those will take place behind closed doors.”

Yikes. Sounds like Cat definitely does not share Dominic’s apparently flexible beliefs on extramarital affairs!

The DM insider went on to say that Catherine merely kept cool for the sake of their family, explaining:

“For now she was happy to display a show of unity and will always put her family first.”

Makes sense. But that raises another question: what does Catherine’s family-first mentality mean for her marriage?

That’s not clear at the moment. But another friend hinted that the landscape designer would not be putting up with more of the actor’s wayward behavior. A second source shared:

“Catherine is very direct. There’s no nonsense with her. She’s always been kind and sweet but she doesn’t take crap. I think anyone who knows her would say that. She’s a very cool person. I just hope she’s ok.”

So do we!

This all echos what another one of Catherine’s pals previously shared, that she was “devastated” over the incriminating photos. That source told the outlet:

“I came over to speak with her as soon as I knew about them. Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue. She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over. That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words.”

Just awful.

What do U think will come of this scandal, Perezcious readers? Will Catherine try to sweep this under the rug? Put Dominic on a shorter leash? Or is it the beginning of the end for their relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via Avalon/WENN]