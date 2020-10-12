Lily James Caught Making Out With Married Actor Dominic West Following Her Rumored Chris Evans Romance!

Captain America is going to be heartbroken!

Following her rumored fling with Chris Evans in July, Lily James has seemingly moved on to a new man actor… Dominic West. On Sunday, the British duo was caught putting on a very public display of affection by paparazzi while in the romantic city of Rome of all places.

Pics published exclusively by DailyMail.com reveal the 31-year-old Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again lead kissing 50-year-old The Affair star during an outdoor lunch with their mutual manager Angharad Wood, which raises way more questions than it does answers!

For those unfamiliar, West is very much married to Catherine FitzGerald, sharing four children together: Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7. He also shares daughter Martha, 22, with ex Polly Astor. While there’s been no word of a split or separation between the wedded pair, it’s clear their relationship is on the rocks.

Especially now that new photos out on Monday show Lily and Dominic looking lovey-dovey during their getaway, sharing an electric scooter together, and reveling in the sights of the Spanish Steps and Piazza di Pietra. A source also spilled to the outlet how they spent two nights in a suite at the Hotel De La Ville, meaning this isn’t some new affair!

It’s all very interesting considering the role the older Brit plays on the Showtime series, which surrounds his character’s extramarital relationship with a younger woman.

Yikes!

