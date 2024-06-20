Hunger Games Star Donald Sutherland Dead At 88 -- Read His Son Kiefer's Statement

Heartbreaking news from Hollywood today…

Film legend Donald Sutherland has passed away. According to CAA, he died in Miami after a long illness. He was 88.

Modern audiences likely know him best for his role as the villainous President Snow in the Hunger Games films. But he’s been making bangers for decades, popping up in such all-time classics as M*A*S*H, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Kelly’s Heroes, Klute, Don’t Look Now, Animal House, Ordinary People, A Time To Kill, Citizen X, Without Limits, and 2005’s Pride & Prejudice. That’s just scratching the surface of a 60+ year career.

What a legacy.

Donald’s other legacy? The Oscar winner is survived by five children, including Kiefer Sutherland, who followed in his father’s footsteps. The 24 star confirmed the news on his Instagram, posting:

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Per CAA’s release, “A private celebration of life will be held by the family.” Such sad news. R.I.P.

[Image via Lionsgate/Universal/MGM/YouTube.]