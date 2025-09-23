Jimmy Kimmel Getting Shut Out -- Won't Be Allowed To Air On Many ABC Stations!

UPDATE 8:42 A.M. PT: Nexstar Media Group also announced they will not air Kimmel. Nexstar owns about 30 stations affiliated with ABC in markets including Salt Lake City, Nashville, and New Orleans.

Jimmy Kimmel is back! But he won’t be on everyone’s TV tonight…

ABC finally lifted its suspension of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show just under a week after it dramatically pulled the late-night series from the air. The comedian was in hot water for comments he made related to Charlie Kirk‘s death and President Donald Trump and other politicians’ reactions to it. After warnings from the FCC and distributors, the network gave in to the pressure.

But after a ton of controversy and protesting, the Walt Disney Company announced on Monday that the show would return to airwaves beginning on Tuesday night. Great! But many households still won’t be able to watch!

Sinclair, the broadcasting company that owns the largest number of ABC affiliates, has announced it will NOT be airing the show on any of its channels! In a statement to X (Twitter) on Monday, Sinclair detailed:

“Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

The company previously shared a list of guidelines they were forcing the entertainer to comply with before they’d even think about putting him back on their channels. The broadcaster demanded “formal discussions” with ABC “regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability.” They also want Jimmy to “issue a direct apology to the Kirk family” and for him to make a “meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA,” the right-wing activist’s platform.

And Sinclair ultimately doesn’t care what ABC does — it won’t air the show until it’s “confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform.” So, who knows how long this ban could last.

This means stations in 30 US markets, including Seattle, Washington, Trump’s very own Washington DC, St. Louis, Missouri, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Portland, Oregon, and more won’t be tuning in live. Thank goodness for YouTube and social media for people who want to tune in..

