Donald Trump Attacks US Women's Soccer Team, Blames Wokeness & Joe Biden For World Cup Loss

This may legitimately be the dumbest thing Donald Trump has ever tweeted… sorry, Xed… sorry, actually “truthed.” Anyway, that’s saying a lot!

The US Women’s National Soccer Team lost to Sweden on Sunday, ending their chance at another World Cup victory. The team was just edged out 5-4 in penalty kicks for a heartbreaking loss. And afterwards, instead of telling them how great they did, a bunch of “patriotic” right-wingers led by the ex-president took the opportunity to rub the loss in their faces. Like it was some kind of victory lap for the anti-woke?

Trump posted on his Truth Social:

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden.”

Hahahaha! WHAT?!

Sorry, he’s actually blaming Joe Biden for a SOCCER LOSS? Biden is 80 years old, as Republicans are so eager to point out at all other times. The man has not been near a soccer field in quite some time. But somehow he made the soccer team lose? How is that exactly? Trump continued:

“Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE.”

Ah, there ya go. He’s just taking any opportunity to rail against THIS soccer team. And not just because they’re women who hate him — but because Biden being elected made them “woke”?? LOLz!

What is he saying? That Megan Rapinoe were some kind of Kid Rock-blasting, pro-lifer, homophobic GOP voters beforehand, while they were dominating for the last eight years? Sorry, but that is just one of the most inane things we’ve ever read. Just idiotic on its face.

Speaking of Rapinoe, Trump even jabbed at the all-star directly, writing:

“Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA”

Yes, by all means, replace the women who won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019 because they’re too woke now and therefore bad at soccer.

Other Republicans followed suit, too — because of course they can’t disagree with their fearless leader and say, actually these women are some of the most amazing athletes this country has ever produced, and we should be proud. This is just the worst kind of right-wing identity politics, using the word woke nonsensically to attack women and members of the LGBT community. Women, who by the way, could kick all these men’s asses at soccer or anything else. Sigh.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube.]