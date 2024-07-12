Donald Trump Flew Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, & A VERY Young Girl On His Private Jet!

We all know Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein‘s private jet. There’s been plenty of scrutiny about those flight logs — understandable considering what the billionaire pedophile’s plane was nicknamed. So yes, it’s well known Trump flew on the “Lolita Express” several times.

But this wasn’t about convenience. These guys were besties. They hung out ALL THE TIME! There’s a reason there are dozens of photos of them together. They spent so much time together, one afternoon was even documented… rather accidentally.

What investigative journalist got himself embedded for the day with the future president and the sex trafficker — capturing one of the most important connections of our time? Michael Corcoran of… Maximum Golf magazine.

Yes, this was a 2000 article about Donald Trump the golf course owner. The now-defunct magazine sent Corcoran to spend the day with Trump, per research by The Daily Beast back in 2017. That’s the first time this was all dug up, and it just wasn’t that big a story back then. It’s hard to get across sometimes, but you have to remember, the world didn’t know the name Jeffrey Epstein then. Not even in 2017. It wasn’t until his arrest in 2019 that we hit that tipping point where everyone realized what a sleaze he was and who he had spent time with — including Trump, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton. Just in time for his mysterious death behind bars, before he could testify against anyone else involved in his sex trafficking ring.

Related: Trump Told Katie Johnson He’d Make Her ‘Disappear’ Like 12-Year-Old Maria

You want to know how much the Jeffrey Epstein stuff wasn’t a story? He wasn’t even mentioned in the headline of The Daily Beast‘s article! He wasn’t the point! They were interested in the fact Trump was quoted saying something gross!

Apparently the journo spotted Trump eying a “young socialite” at Mar-A-Lago (despite dating Melania at the time). And he quoted the always classy businessman as saying to him about the girl:

“There is nothing in the world like first-rate p***y.”

Yeah. DB were pointing out how the “grab ’em by the p***y” thing wasn’t a one-off, it was the way he talked about women all the time. Epstein was an afterthought. But not in 2024 he isn’t. Here’s that previously overlooked part of the story…

Trump was waiting in his 727 for the last guests — billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and his faithful companion (and convicted sex trafficking accomplice) Ghislaine Maxwell. Corcoran had no idea who these two were. The main reason he wrote down their names, apparently was to tell the story of how Trump chastised his pal. He wrote that Trump stood in the doorway of the jet yelling out at them as they arrived:

“You broke the cardinal rule, Jeffrey! Never be late for someone else’s plane!”

Not mentioned in the article (because again, he didn’t know who they were) was something really important in retrospect. Corcoran told The Daily Beast in 2017 he clearly remembered Epstein and Maxwell showed up with a very young girl in tow. He described:

“I honestly couldn’t guess her age, but she was young made up to look a bit older.”

Wow. As in… underage made up to hide that fact?? Oof. Corcoran made clear he didn’t observe anything “untoward” happening on the plane.

But this is the point. This stuff was happening in plain sight. Or in plane sight this time. No one had any idea. A journalist was right there and had no idea what he was even documenting. He just thought it was two billionaires bro-ing out. But it’s yet another piece of evidence one of the men running for President of the United States right now had a very chummy relationship with a man who ran a sex trafficking ring for powerful men. That’s not to mention the horrid accusations that resurfaced recently claiming both men raped a 13-year-old girl.

Frankly, the fact this isn’t the biggest story in the world right now — and every little detail being dug back up — is breaking our brains a little.

[Image via Netflix/YouTube.]