Donald Trump Secretly Flew On Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Express WAY More Than We Thought!

In 2016, Trump vs. Clinton was about the presidency. In 2021, it’s a competition to see WHO HAS MORE TIES TO A PEDOPHILE??

Once again Donald Trump has been revealed to be even closer to Jeffrey Epstein than anyone knew.

While the Epstein case hit something of a dead end, so to speak, the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, his girlfriend or accomplice, has turned out to have uncovered at least a sliver of what might have come out had the infamous billionaire been able to be prosecuted.

The latest reveal? Our former president… (Sorry, to be clear, we mean Trump, not Bill Clinton, because of course we have two former presidents who were close to an accused sex trafficker.) Anyway, our former president took more rides on the “Lolita Express” than we ever knew before.

Related: Epstein Visited The White House At Least 17 TIMES When Bill Clinton Was President

For those blissfully unaware, the Lolita Express is the nickname for Epstein’s private jet, which is said to have ferried countless quite young and even underage girls to his private island, Little St. James, over the years.

In new documents released during the trial this week, it’s been revealed Trump flew on the express at least six more times than was previously known: four times in 1993, once in 1994, and once in 1995. No known flights went to the so-called “Pedophile Island,” all were between Florida and New Jersey. In 1993, Epstein and Maxwell were present with Trump. In 1994, he actually had then-wife Marla Maples and baby daughter Tiffany Trump along for the ride, with Epstein. And in 1995, 11-year-old Eric Trump joined Don, Jeff, and Ghislaine.

Previously only one ride had been confirmed, Donald flying from Palm Beach to Newark with his old pal. He also apparently returned the favor, with Epstein riding on his private plane at least once.

Wait. Trump had his own private jet? So why would he need to ride on this guy’s? Oh right…

Look, obviously just taking a ride in the man’s aircraft doesn’t necessarily imply he ever partook in any of the untoward activities aboard, there’s plenty else to suggest it. There’s the former pageant model who said Epstein served as Trump’s wingman with girls, “the younger the better.” There’s Dirty Don’s infamous quote from a 2002 magazine profile:

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Oh, and then there’s the woman who claimed Trump raped her at an Epstein party when she was only 13 years old. The case was dropped before litigation could proceed, reportedly due to the alleged victim being too scared of Trump and his people to move forward. (But here’s more on Trump’s ongoing rape case that hasn’t gone away…)

We don’t know if this is Trump pulling ahead in our little competition, or if either of them could ever beat Prince Andrew. Let’s just call it a tie — as in a zip-tie around their thumbs as we arrest them all, huh? Yeesh.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/New York Sex Offender Registry.]