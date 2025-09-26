Kanye West Gave Super Rare Apology For SNL Rant, Says Michael Che!

Well, this is shocking to hear about Kanye West…

You know it is very rare for the rapper to admit when he is in the wrong and issue an apology. He couldn’t even offer a genuine apology without the use of AI to the Jewish community after all his antisemitic comments. However, according to Michael Che this week, he did manage to squeeze one out for another controversial moment in his career! Yeah, we’re talking about the infamous pro-Trump rant.

Related: Ye Defends Having ‘Tantrum’ By Telling A Sobbing Kim ‘That’s My Personality’!

Kanye appeared as the musical guest for an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2018. During the final performance, which closed out the show, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband wore a Make America Great Again hat and went on a lengthy rant about his support for Donald Trump. All while accusing the SNL cast and crew of bullying him and slamming Black comedians for joking about Bill Cosby — pointing to Michael.

That is what went down on the show, but we didn’t see what happened backstage afterward… until years later. This month, footage from a new documentary about Ye, In Whose Name?, showed he got into a heated conversation with Che about the speech! The comedian confronted the Stronger artist, saying:

“We treat everybody that come in like family, and you’re gonna sell us out? Like, that’s f**ked up man. We look up to you, we love you. What you got against us?”

Oof! He was really hurt! Kanye shared that he does “have some things against SNL,” to which Michael fired back:

“That’s cool, but I mean airing it out like that without letting us be able to relpy is kind of foul. You wait till the last song and then say that foul s**t to us, and we brought you in here for –“

Chris Redd tried to pull Michael away from the situation, but he refused to go at first. He continued to say instead:

“Yo, you’re a hero to us, man. We love you. Like, seriously, we love you, man, like that’s wrong to do to us, man.”

Wow! Michael didn’t hold back! Watch the confrontation (below):

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What Michael said apparently got through to Kanye because he actually apologized for his actions for once! At least that is what The Daily Show with Jon Stewart alum claimed!

Following the release of the documentary, Michael addressed the tense encounter with Kanye for the first time in an interview with Sirius XM’s The Bonfire on Thursday. Looking back on that night, the 42-year-old actor said Ye “didn’t seem like he was his normal self,” adding:

“He’d been at the show a million times. So it seemed like he was kind of not behaving like himself. So we were just like, ‘What’s going on?’ We were trying very hard.”

When Kanye attacked the SNL cast, Michael felt like he couldn’t stay silent. He continued:

“And then when that happened, and he made it seem like we was bullying him, and I was like, ‘Why would you say that?’ Like, what happened that you felt that way?”

That evening wasn’t the last time he saw Kanye. The record producer attended the show again to watch Eddie Murphy host the Christmas episode a year later. Che recalled:

“That’s another reason why I don’t really like talking about it, because the next time I saw him was years later, I remember. … It was the Eddie Murphy show, and every Black person in Hollywood was at this show. Every Black person in Hollywood was at this show. It was crazy. It was people [who] had never came to SNL. … I had a lot in that show, and I was running around crazy, and people were just in my dressing room kind of using it as their green room. I had no place to really go.”

And he ended up running into Kanye. When the two bumped into each other, the Grammy winner decided to apologize to Michael! Yes really! The stand-up comedian said:

“I’m walking through the hallway, and he’s coming out the elevator bay, and as soon as he sees me, he goes, ‘I owe you an apology.’ And I hadn’t seen him in years. I didn’t even know if he remembered that that happened because he was saying so much s**t. And he was like, ‘I owe you an apology.’”

Did his jaw drop hearing that? Ours would’ve! According to Michael, they “talked,” and he “never brought it up again.” Guess that is why the writer also said he is so “terrified” to watch the documentary footage! He probably doesn’t want to re-live that disappointing moment! Watch Michael address the Kanye incident (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]