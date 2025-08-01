They REDACTED Trump's Name From The Epstein Files! And 'Dozens' Of Others, Too!

Oh ffs…

Donald Trump‘s big Jeffrey Epstein problem finally blew up in his face when, early last month, his handpicked DOJ and FBI leaders said they wouldn’t be releasing those Epstein files after all. (But hey, thanks for the votes, suckers!)

But according to a shocking new report, the FBI was preparing the files for release — and if they had put it out, it still would have been sus as hell! Because they were going to black out Trump’s name!

OK, so remember when Attorney General Pam Bondi was so proud to hand out those binders marked “The Epstein Files: Phase I” to all those right-wing influencers back in February? But it turned out everything in them was stuff Joe Biden already released? Except now Trump’s name was blacked out?? It made the administration look pretty bad! But not bad enough. MAGA still believed they’d get the Epstein files for real. And Bondi apparently thought she’d give it to them!

Related: Trump KNEW Epstein ‘Stole’ Virginia Giuffre From Mar-a-Lago — So Her Family Has Questions!

Senator Dick Durbin said in a public letter a couple weeks back that his office learned the FBI had paid for “tens of thousands of personnel hours reviewing and re-reviewing these Epstein-related records” in March. Apparently the public embarrassment of “Phase I” inspired her to push the FBI to go overtime for two weeks to find out what in their “approximately 100,000 Epstein-related records” they could release. That was the plan. They WANTED to release it. Just, you know, not all of it.

Durbin was also told the 1,000 agents working in 24-hour shifts were told to “flag” Donald Trump’s name specifically. Well, according to a bombshell Bloomberg report on Friday they weren’t just flagging. They were REDACTING. His name was getting blacked out. Again.

The agents, under the assumption the files were going to be released, went in and just BLACKED IT OUT like crazy. Sources told Bloomberg agents found “numerous references to Trump” — which they censored. They also found reference to “dozens of other high-profile public figures” — which they also blacked out.

WTF!

According to these insiders, they were citing Freedom of Information Act exemptions to protect Trump and others’ “privacy”. They weren’t trying to protect victims or keep child pornography from getting out like they said. The stuff they were hiding was to protect the privacy of “high-profile public figures.”

PRIVACY. And no, we aren’t talking personal information getting out — like medical records or addresses. Privacy in this case means not wanting to be associated with the Epstein files. No, we aren’t kidding. Per the Justice Department’s website, the “‘strong interest’ of individuals, whether they be suspects, witnesses, or investigators, ‘in not being associated unwarrantedly with alleged criminal activity‘” has been repeatedly recognized.” That’s the privacy we’re talking about. Being afraid of being associated with Epstein.

Uh… Anyone who’s ever given a s**t about the Epstein files being released has always wanted EXACTLY that. To see who was associated with Epstein and how! Who was implicated? We have a right to know!

We especially have a right to know when it seems to be some people in government. Especially especially when it could be the President of the United States!

Oh hey, yeah, speaking of which… why does the President get to claim privacy? Sources told the outlet Trump got to have his name redacted “because he was a private citizen when the federal investigation of Epstein was launched in 2006.” The first one. Not the re-opened investigation in 2019 when a lot of this info was obtained. They had to cite the original 2006 investigation to even argue Trump was a private citizen. Back then. Not now, during the release. But a long time ago. Srsly?

This is, of course, all complete and utter BS. If Trump actually had nothing to hide, he could say screw it. He could declassify all of it. He could say SCREW PRIVACY and just release it all with his name uncensored. Hell, he’s maneuvered himself to have the power. Who’s going to check him, the courts? No way. He could do it.

If he actually wanted to. If he had nothing to hide.

But he won’t. Remember, in the end they were too scared to even release the REDACTED version of these files. They got it ready to release by blacking out Trump and others’ names and then… At the last minute they chickened out and said there’s nothing in there anyway.

But Bloomberg‘s sources say there absolutely is stuff in there. Stuff on Trump and “dozens of other high-profile public figures.” And if they’re using that privacy exemption, it must be stuff they don’t want anyone to see. Even redacted. So whatever’s in there must be so bad, they couldn’t even risk people connecting the dots. JFC.

[Image via DOJ/MEGA/WENN.]