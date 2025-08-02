Trump Says Diddy Pardon Is 'More Difficult To Do' Because Of 'Terrible Statements' Rapper Made About Him -- And Not Because Of His Crimes?!

Will Donald Trump pardon Diddy after the disgraced rapper’s conviction last month? It’s been a question on many folks’ minds, especially after a report dropped that he was “seriously” considering it. Now the president is addressing whether he will or won’t.

During an interview with NewsMax on Friday, journalist Rob Finnerty asked if he planned to pardon Diddy, who a jury found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The music mogul was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He currently faces up to 20 years in prison — though experts believe he could only get a few years. That said, Diddy now wants a retrial.

Related: They REDACTED Trump’s Name From The Epstein Files! And ‘Dozens’ Of Others, Too!

But will Trump step in before then? He told Finnerty:

“Well, he was essentially, I guess sort of, half-innocent. I don’t know what they do, he’s still in jail or something. He was celebrating a victory, but I guess it wasn’t as good of a victory.”

“Half-innocent???” What kind of phrasing is that? The man was still found guilty of disturbing crimes! Trump then said “probably” before pausing and saying:

“You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy.”

However, Trump switched gears and stated he “didn’t know him well.” He then noted that Diddy was “very hostile” toward him when he ran for office. You may know that the Bad Boy Records founder was very much against Trump throughout his presidency, calling him “dangerous,” among other things. And because of that, it would be “more difficult” for him to pardon Diddy:

“It’s hard. You know, like you, we’re human beings and we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements, so I don’t know. It’s more difficult. I’m being honest, it makes it more difficult to do.”

When Finnerty asked if it was “more likely a no for Combs” in terms of a presidential pardon, Trump replied:

“I’d say so.”

Trump doesn’t seem super open to the idea, but he didn’t slam the door shut on it either. It wasn’t an immediate flat-out no — as it should’ve been. No, he gave a wishy-washy answer (again), making it seem like there is a slight chance for a pardon. He still seems so unsure. And the only reason he is leaning toward no is because Diddy made some negative comments about him in the past, not due to the crimes he was found guilty of. If the musician praised him, does this mean Trump would’ve agreed to the pardon? Because that is what it sounds like here, which is extremely concerning. And yet not surprising. The guy did give a full pardon to loyal supporters Todd and Julie Chrisley after they were convicted of a wire fraud and tax evasion scheme…

Are we about to see Diddy make a switch and start singing Trump’s praises to get out of jail? We’ll see what happens. Watch the interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Newsmax/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]