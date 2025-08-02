Diddy Wants A RETRIAL! The Slap On The Wrist Was Too Hard?!?

Diddy basically got away with it, more than most expected. But he still isn’t happy he was convicted of any charges at all! So now he wants Judge Arun Subramanian to look over the case again! But prosecutors are hitting back… Hard.

As we’ve been following, the music mogul was convicted of the lesser prostitution charges, while dodging the more serious charges he was up for like racketeering and sex trafficking. The ones that would have meant he never got out of prison. We previously reported how he requested bail from the judge, but ultimately ended up not receiving it due to the magistrate feeling he’d be dangerous if he returned to the real world… and now prosecutors are repeating that sentiment.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, on Wednesday the rapper filed to ask Judge Subramanian to completely throw out his prostitution charges related to the Mann Act. In case you’re not familiar, the Mann Act is a law that prohibits transportation of people for immoral reasons — usually prostitution, and that’s exactly what it is in Diddy’s case.

His reasoning? HE didn’t have sex with the prostitutes, per his legal filings. It was his exes — Cassie and Jane Doe — who had sex with them! He claims he didn’t pay or arrange transportation for the freak-off participants, either. So what’s he saying? He’s a voyeur and an amateur pornographer. The only thing he admits to doing is filming his exes having sex with these prostitutes for the sake of making porn.

Because of these claims, he wants a retrial on his prostitution charges, as he feels he didn’t do anything wrong.

Prosecutors wasted no time filing their own legal docs, though. On Thursday they claimed Diddy didn’t provide any sufficient evidence to justify releasing him on bail or to get him a retrial. They cite two very similar cases to Diddy’s, as well, in which judges denied bail, to hopefully convince Judge Subramanian to not give him the freedom.

Prosecutors also say Diddy is just downplaying himself as a “John” and it’s super dangerous to do so because it’s totally ignoring the fact he “transported individuals for the purpose of prostitution on hundreds of occasions over the course of decades”. They also alleged once again the Bad Boy Records founder drugged and threatened his girlfriends with violent outbursts, and that their participation in the freak-offs weren’t consensual. That is what they were trying to prove in court all that time, after all. But then again, they weren’t successful, right?

However, they also voiced concerns about how Diddy has “endless financial means … demonstrated ability to conceal his crimes, his past efforts to bribe security officers, as well as his general disregard for the rule of law”. Plus, his history of violence is right there, in bold letters…

Of course, even if this convinces Judge Subramanian to stand on his beliefs and continue to deny Diddy, there’s always the increasingly likely possibility of a Presidential pardon from Donald Trump before his hearing in October.

A lot to take in. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments (below).

