Secret Service Agents Turn Against Trump After His Walter Reed Joyride Put Them At Risk!

Donald Trump‘s little Sunday afternoon joyride outside Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland is getting lots of attention — for all the WRONG reasons.

On Sunday, the President opted to take a surprise unannounced car ride around the outside of the healthcare facility where he was being treated for COVID all weekend. Why? In order to wave to some of his supporters who had gathered there, naturally. That alone would’ve been fine — weird, narcissistic, and pointless, but fine — except Trump loaded up into an armored SUV with several Secret Service agents far less than six feet away from him, also inside a sealed car! Not smart!

Almost immediately, pretty much everybody on Twitter pointed out the stupidity of putting Secret Service agents in direct danger regarding possibly catching the coronavirus from the Commander-in-Chief, but our Cheeto-skinned leader did it anyways, as you can watch (below):

BREAKING: Pres. Trump is seen driving by supporters outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, wearing mask in his motorcade, in his first public appearance since being admitted for treatment of COVID-19. https://t.co/2IUEkPkwb9 pic.twitter.com/BSkdt9FMq8 — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2020

Now, doctors and medical professionals — and former Secret Service agents — are all coming forward to criticize the President’s apparent callous disregard for the two agents who were spotted with the 74-year-old inside the tightly-packed vehicle.

Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center and a doctor at George Washington University in the nation’s capital city called the unannounced joy ride “insanity, ” and tweeted (below):

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater.”

And Dr. Saad Omer, an epidemiologist and global health medical director at Yale University added (below):

“This is an individual with an active infection in close proximity with two other individuals, in a vehicle with closed windows, performing an optional task. Masks help, but they are not an impenetrable force field.”

Yeah, no kidding…

And yet while White House spokesman Judd Deere defended Trump’s decision afterwards and claimed the joy ride “was cleared by the medical team as safe to do,” current and former Secret Service agents are coming forward anonymously and slamming the President.

One unnamed former agent told the Washington Post:

“He’s not even pretending to care now. Where are the adults [in Trump’s administration]?”

And a second anonymous agent — who currently works on the first family’s personal detail, no less — told CNN that the entire agency is frustrated by the dangerous predicament:

“That should never have happened. The frustration with how we’re treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though. We’re not disposable.”

Totally understandable!

Trump unnecessarily put other people around him at risk to possibly contract the coronavirus, and for what? A photo op?! Five minutes riding around in a car waving to fans on the street?? Really?! Are you THAT desperate for attention?? (Don’t answer that…)

Regardless, the President took a metaphorical victory lap on his joy ride earlier on Monday, tweeting:

“It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!”

No, the media wouldn’t. Because literally no one has ever accused someone who was being treated of a serious illness of being RUDE for not doing a drive-and-wave. It’s preposterous!

And this isn’t even the first time the Trump family has seriously put others in danger in the past week!

Poor Chris Wallace…

As you may recall, Fox News journalist Chris Wallace, who moderated over Trump’s first Presidential Debate against Joe Biden last Tuesday, reported days ago on how the Commander-in-Chief’s family arrived late to the event. The family was unable to take COVID-19 tests because of it, and were on the “honor system.” Yeah, Trump and honor shouldn’t even be in the same sentence together.

According to Wallace’s re-telling of the timeline on Fox News Sunday, Trump’s family sat down with face masks on and then took them off for when the cameras rolled — despite the rules specifically saying everyone apart from the candidates and moderator were to wear masks at all time. They were even offered masks by those running the event and refused. Of course, they didn’t need them…

Knowing what we know now about Trump’s positive test linked with so many people in his inner circle, Wallace’s unfortunate experience at the debate is COMPLETELY unacceptable! He was totally exposed, as were the Bidens!

And they may not be the last… the President is on his way back to the White House, and as he just announced on Twitter, apparently back to his normal lifestyle:

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Ugh. How soon before he holds another massive rally full of people without masks? He certainly doesn’t seem to be quarantining. Has this man learned NOTHING in the days he’s suffered through coronavirus?!

Can anyone say ‘gross negligence’?!?!

