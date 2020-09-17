Donald Trump Accused Of Sexual Assault Again: ‘He Just Shoved His Tongue Down My Throat’

Yet another woman has come forward to accuse President Donald Trump of sexual assault.

In an interview with The Guardian, former model Amy Dorris claimed the real estate mogul forced his tongue down her throat at the US Open tennis tournament held in New York in 1997 when she was 24 years old.

The Any Given Sunday actress alleged the future-President approached her outside a bathroom at a VIP box at the event before gripping her so she couldn’t escape and forcing himself upon her. She recalled:

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything. I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it. I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.”

OMG, so scary! Yet unfortunately, not surprising in the least. What’s even less surprising is that POTUS denied the alleged attack in “the strongest possible terms,” according to the outlet, saying he never behaved improperly towards Dorris at any time.

Related: Trump Reportedly Perved Out On Michael Cohen’s 15-YEAR-OLD Daughter!

Still, Dorris showed The Guardian her US Open ticket to prove she was at the event, as well as images that showed her with Donny in New York at the time. Moreover, the outlet reported that her version of events was corroborated by several people whom she told about the alleged incident.

The former model explained she was visiting the city at the time during a long weekend with her then-boyfriend Jason Binn, who is said to have been a friend of Trump’s. But despite his alleged friendship with her boyfriend, Dorris said Trump — who was at that point 51 and married to Marla Maples — still hit on her anyway.

She remembered:

“He came on very strong right away. It seemed typical of a certain guy, people who just feel like they’re entitled to do what they want … even though I was there with my boyfriend.”

Dorris said she was left shaken after the alleged incident outside the bathroom, telling the outlet:

“I just kind of was in shock. I felt violated, obviously. But I still wasn’t processing it and just was trying to go back to talking to everyone and having a good time because, I don’t know, I felt pressured to be that way.”

Related: Melania Almost Divorced Donald Over Cheating Allegations & His Response Was Sociopathic

The 47-year-old confessed to almost coming forward with her story in 2016 when several other women made similar allegations about him, but said she ultimately decided against it because she feared she would be putting her family in harm’s way. Now, however, she’s coming forward to send an empowering message to her twin daughters.

Amy explained:

“Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want. And I’d rather be a role model. I want them to see that I didn’t stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable.”

Amen!

Watch a video of Amy’s interview with The Guardian (below).

Trump has now been accused of sexual assault by at least 25 women — including a woman who filed a lawsuit in 2016 under the pseudonym Jane Doe, who alleged that Trump and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein had raped her in 1994 when she was a 13-year-old (!!!) aspiring model. The woman was forced to drop her suit against Trump after receiving “numerous threats.”

Meanwhile, accuser E. Jean Carroll’s rape-related defamation case against Trump IS moving forward; however, the Commando in Chief is currently attempting to get American taxpayers to pay for his defense by having the DOJ basically serve as his defense team. Because that’s where we’re at.

Trump has consistently denied the slew of unsettling allegations that have come out against him by several women. Though of course he can’t deny his own words, having been caught on a hot mic bragging about grabbing women without their consent — and of course heard on Howard Stern boasting about how he likes to barge in on the Miss Teen USA pageant dressing room.

We applaud these brave women for risking their safety to come forward!

[Image via Instar/WENN/The Guardian/YouTube]