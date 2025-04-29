Donald Trump Shades Taylor Swift Over Chiefs Losing Super Bowl! WTF!

Donald Trump really can’t resist taking a cheap shot at Taylor Swift!!!

On Monday, the President hosted members of the Philadelphia Eagles in DC to celebrate their 2025 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, TayTay had been rooting for the Chiefs. She was in attendance at February’s big game down in the Big Easy when her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the rest of KC’s squad was soundly defeated.

Well, on Monday — nearly three full months after the February 9 game — Trump threw some totally uncalled-for shade Taylor’s way while hosting the Eagles at the White House to celebrate their victory. During a speech at the event, the 78-year-old prez called Philly’s victory “a little surprising.” He then boasted about how he was in New Orleans in person to watch the game, which is something no sitting president has ever done before:

“I was there, I watched in person.”

Um, congratulations for being at the game, we guess?

But then things got weird. Trump added:

“I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?”

The crowd began to laugh, which seemed to inspire Trump to jab at the Mean singer one more time:

“How did that one work out?”

Watch the moment (below):

President @realdonaldtrump: "I watched in person, I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?!"???? pic.twitter.com/oCE336jTWd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 28, 2025

WTF?!

Remember, this is NOT the first time Trump has gone after Taylor. He did so last September, for one. And then he jabbed at her again right after the Super Bowl back in February. So, this dude clearly can’t let s**t go.

And what even is there to let go, anyways?! It’s not like Taylor has been talking s**t about him! All she did was endorse Kamala Harris prior to the last election — which is COMPLETELY IN HER RIGHT as an American to do!

What a tiny, pathetic little man Trump is… we’re so f**king over it. How about U, Perezcious readers??

