Donna Kelce Celebrates Travis & Taylor Swift's Engagement In The Cutest Way!

Mama Kelce is over the moon for her son Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift!

By now you know that the couple announced they are engaged after two years of dating on Tuesday. Taylor and Travis received a ton of love and congratulations ever since the post dropped, including from his momma, Donna Kelce… in the most subtle but adorable way!

How did the 72-year-old react to the exciting news on Wednesday? She quietly switched up the cover photo on her Facebook account to couple of pics of Taylor and Travis as kids! Aww! The photos feature the pop star leaning up against a tree, while the Kansas City Chiefs player is posing in a red flannel in front of a blue background. The original X post’s caption said simply:

“THEY ARE GETTING MARRIED.”

But referring to the little kids! Awwww! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So cute!!!

Donna is clearly so happy for the pair! And of course, they’ll always be kiddos in her eyes! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]