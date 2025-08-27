Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Facebook Thought Letting Their AI Chatbot Seduce Children Was OK! Pregnant Woman's Body Found In Plastic Bin -- The Truly Horrifying Details… Local TV Weatherman Defends Pausing Forecast To Text His Wife -- Is He Right?? MasterChef Alum Killed In Tragic Car Crash Jared Leto's Teen Predator Accusations Resurface -- And Disney Only Have Themselves To Blame! Travis & Jason Kelce’s Dad Ed’s Longtime Girlfriend Dead At 74 Ozzy Osbourne’s Lesser Known Kids Jessica & Louis Subtly Honor Their Dad After His Death Heartbreaking New Details Emerge In Death Of Cosby Show Alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner OMG The Coldplay Affair CEO's Wife Already Hinted She's Divorcing Him Over This! CEO Gushed About His Female HR Employee -- 8 Months Before Their Affair Was Exposed At Coldplay Concert! Ghost Hunters Star Blasts Theories Connecting Haunted Annabelle Doll To Paranormal Investigator’s Death 90 Day Fiance Star Allegedly Slapped His Wife While She Held Their Child -- Now The Baby Has Died...

Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce Celebrates Travis & Taylor Swift's Engagement In The Cutest Way!

Donna Kelce Celebrates Travis & Taylor Swift's Engagement In The Cutest Way!

Mama Kelce is over the moon for her son Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift!

By now you know that the couple announced they are engaged after two years of dating on Tuesday. Taylor and Travis received a ton of love and congratulations ever since the post dropped, including from his momma, Donna Kelce… in the most subtle but adorable way!

Related: Taylor Swift’s Ex Taylor Lautner Reacts To Her Engagement To Travis Kelce!

How did the 72-year-old react to the exciting news on Wednesday? She quietly switched up the cover photo on her Facebook account to couple of pics of Taylor and Travis as kids! Aww! The photos feature the pop star leaning up against a tree, while the Kansas City Chiefs player is posing in a red flannel in front of a blue background. The original X post’s caption said simply:

“THEY ARE GETTING MARRIED.”

But referring to the little kids! Awwww! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Donna Kelce Celebrates Travis & Taylor Swift's Engagement In The Cutest Way!
(c) Donna Kelce/Facebook

So cute!!!

Donna is clearly so happy for the pair! And of course, they’ll always be kiddos in her eyes! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 27, 2025 14:40pm PDT

Share This