Taylor Swift's Ex Taylor Lautner Reacts To Her Engagement To Travis Kelce!

Swifties’ favorite Taylor Swift ex is sharing his love for her engagement!

Taylor Lautner, who famously dated the pop star back in 2009 after they met on the set of Valentine’s Day, seems to harbor nothing but love for his ex’s exciting announcement! As you know, T-Swizzle and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

After the announcement, the NFL made an adorable post to the ‘gram, featuring Travis and Tay’s engagement photos alongside a pic of the couple from the 2023 Super Bowl. The photo was captioned with Taylor’s words from the Kansas City Chiefs big win:

“I cannot believe this is really happening.”

In the post, the NFL wrote:

“same.”

Aww! See for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Too cute! And what makes it more adorable is Mr. Lautner himself utilized IG’s new “repost” feature to repost it on his own feed, showing his support for Tayvis. So, so sweet.

We love this for them! So far, no word from any of Mz. Swift’s other exes… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram/Judy Eddy/WENN.com]