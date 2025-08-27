Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

REVEALED: When & Where Travis Kelce Proposed To Taylor Swift -- Plus So Much More!! Travis Kelce's Parents Seemingly Hinted At Taylor Swift Engagement DAYS Ago! Jason & Kylie Kelce React To Taylor Swift & Travis' Engagement! Patrick & Brittany Mahomes React To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement! Meghan Markle Reveals Who Said 'I Love You First' In Prince Harry Relationship!  Kylie Jenner's Heartbreaking Tribute To Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero On First Birthday Since His Death You Have GOT To See The Dramatic Transformation Of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Christopher! Whoa! Justin Bieber Is Clearly Falling In Love With Hailey All Over Again -- See What He Just Said! Pamela Anderson Talks Falling ‘In Love' With Liam Neeson! SUPER RARE PICS! Nicole Kidman & Daughters Make 'Summer Memories' -- Look! Travis Kelce Is Thinking About Taylor Swift ALL THE TIME! Swifties Spot His Sweet Nods To Tay In Chiefs Doc! Taylor Swift Describes What She Loved About Travis Kelce Right From The Start!

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Swift's Ex Taylor Lautner Reacts To Her Engagement To Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift's Ex Taylor Lautner Reacts To Her Engagement To Travis Kelce!

Swifties’ favorite Taylor Swift ex is sharing his love for her engagement!

Taylor Lautner, who famously dated the pop star back in 2009 after they met on the set of Valentine’s Day, seems to harbor nothing but love for his ex’s exciting announcement! As you know, T-Swizzle and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

After the announcement, the NFL made an adorable post to the ‘gram, featuring Travis and Tay’s engagement photos alongside a pic of the couple from the 2023 Super Bowl. The photo was captioned with Taylor’s words from the Kansas City Chiefs big win:

“I cannot believe this is really happening.”

Related: Jason & Kylie React To Taylor Swift & Travis’ Engagement!

In the post, the NFL wrote:

“same.”

Aww! See for yourself (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Too cute! And what makes it more adorable is Mr. Lautner himself utilized IG’s new “repost” feature to repost it on his own feed, showing his support for Tayvis. So, so sweet.

We love this for them! So far, no word from any of Mz. Swift’s other exes… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram/Judy Eddy/WENN.com]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 27, 2025 10:00am PDT

Share This