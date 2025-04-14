Is Donna Kelce Dropping Hints She's Ready For Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift To Have A Baby? Look!

Donna Kelce is ready to be a grandma of five!

Just weeks after the NFL momma’s oldest son Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie welcomed their fourth child, she’s seemingly looking ahead at number five… Which has Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s name written all over it!

Earlier this month, the proud granny shared a clip from her sons’ New Heights podcast in which Jason introduces Travis to his fourth child virtually. She captioned the clip, “The sweetest!!!” — but it was the comments section that eagle-eyed fans took notice of.

Thinking about Travis’ potential future as a father, one user wrote:

“Trav’s going to make a wonderful father, just like Jason!”

And guess who hit “love” on the comment?? Donna! Yup! Not even a basic “like” — she LOVED the idea…

Fans have since made a HUGE deal about this, as it seems to be her subtle way of hinting she’s ready for a little one from Tay Tay and Trav already… Which may have raised flags in the pop star’s camp, because Donna has since suspiciously un-loved the comment… Could it be that she was advised to do so to avoid drumming up speculation??

INNERESTING! What we do know is Travis IS great with kids… So we could certainly see some in his future!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

