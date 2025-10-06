Donna Kelce LOVES Future Daughter-In-Law Taylor Swift's New Album! She Included It In Travis' Birthday Celebrations!

Donna Kelce is showing love to her son AND future daughter-in-law on his birthday!

On Sunday, Travis Kelce turned 36! Even though he was in Jacksonville, preparing for his upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Jaguars, his momma came through! The Kelce Brothers fan account revealed Donna attended a viewing of Taylor Swift‘s The Life of a Showgirl movie with her brother and sister-in-law! And then she stopped by Travis’ hotel in full Swiftie attire to wish him a happy birthday. Awww!

See the CUTE pic (below):

Travis Kelce Celebrates His 36th Birthday with Mom Donna After She Sees Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' Movie https://t.co/LT25Hfx5YP — People (@people) October 6, 2025

Aww! The Showgirl orange boas! How adorable!

Momma Kelce even took it one step further, adding Trav’s favorite song from the album Opalite to her Stories after wishing him a HBD.

We love a supportive fam! Tay Tay is marrying into the best! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Donna Kelce/Instagram/New Heights/Taylor Swift/YouTube]