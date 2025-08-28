Travis Kelce's Favorite Song On Taylor Swift's New Album The Life Of A Showgirl REVEALED!

Travis Kelce is one of the lucky few who listened to Taylor Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl before it drops in October, and he already has a favorite track!

During Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs player hyped up his girlfriend’s — sorry, his fiancée’s — upcoming new music! According to Travis, Taylor created bops that have him “dancing throughout the house”:

“I’m gonna go ahead and just keep poking the bear to all the Swifties. I keep listening to this album. I know she mentioned that it’s gonna be a lot more pop beats, but it’s just still so poetic in her melodies and her references and stuff. It’s just so much fun to listen to, man. I’ve been dancing throughout the house.”

When Jason Kelce asked which song is his favorite, Travis first tried to avoid answering, cryptically quipping that he’s “not a politician.” Um… whut?? Like he doesn’t like making hard decisions?? LOLz!

But then he relented, deciding it’s track 3… Opalite! Wow! He said:

“I think ‘Opalite’ might be my favorite, though… At least now, every time it comes on, I always catch myself.”

Is that because the track is about him? Or just because it’s that much of a banger? Swifties will need to keep their ears peeled for any lyrics about the couple when the album comes out! Pressing for more details about the project, Jason questioned what fans are doing while listening to it “in an ideal world.” To which Travis replied:

“Um, I mean, it’s music, Jason. You can listen to it at any time of the day. It’s good stuff.”

Travis did confirm you can play it while working out, saying The Life of a Showgirl will “make you move.” Good to know! Watch Jason and Travis discuss the new album (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]