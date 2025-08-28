Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

The Jeweler Behind Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Hinted At Travis Kelce's Proposal WEEKS AGO! Taylor Swift Is A Mastermind! How She Used Numerology To Pick Exact Right Time To Announce Travis Kelce Engagement! Taylor Swift's Ex Taylor Lautner Reacts To Her Engagement To Travis Kelce! Why Travis Kelce Chose THAT Iconic Ring For Taylor Swift! Emma Heming Reveals 'The Hardest' Decision She's Had To Make Since Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Posts Cryptic Message About Choosing ‘Joy’ Amid His Engagement To Taylor Swift Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement Setting A Reference To Her Lover Era? Look! Jason Kelce Has The SWEETEST Reaction To Travis & Taylor Swift's Engagement On New Heights! WATCH! Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Planning: Martha Stewart Offers Her Services!! OMG!! REVEALED: When & Where Travis Kelce Proposed To Taylor Swift -- Plus So Much More!! Whoa! Taylor Swift's Former BFF Karlie Kloss Reacts To Travis Kelce Engagement News! Travis Kelce's Parents Seemingly Hinted At Taylor Swift Engagement DAYS Ago!

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce's Favorite Song On Taylor Swift's New Album The Life Of A Showgirl REVEALED!

Travis Kelce Says THIS Is His Favorite Song On Taylor Swift’s New Album The Life Of A Showgirl! 

Travis Kelce is one of the lucky few who listened to Taylor Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl before it drops in October, and he already has a favorite track!

During Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs player hyped up his girlfriend’s — sorry, his fiancée’s — upcoming new music! According to Travis, Taylor created bops that have him “dancing throughout the house”:

“I’m gonna go ahead and just keep poking the bear to all the Swifties. I keep listening to this album. I know she mentioned that it’s gonna be a lot more pop beats, but it’s just still so poetic in her melodies and her references and stuff. It’s just so much fun to listen to, man. I’ve been dancing throughout the house.”

When Jason Kelce asked which song is his favorite, Travis first tried to avoid answering, cryptically quipping that he’s “not a politician.” Um… whut?? Like he doesn’t like making hard decisions?? LOLz!

Related: Why Travis Kelce Chose THAT Iconic Ring For Taylor Swift!

But then he relented, deciding it’s track 3… Opalite! Wow! He said:

“I think ‘Opalite’ might be my favorite, though… At least now, every time it comes on, I always catch myself.”

Is that because the track is about him? Or just because it’s that much of a banger? Swifties will need to keep their ears peeled for any lyrics about the couple when the album comes out! Pressing for more details about the project, Jason questioned what fans are doing while listening to it “in an ideal world.” To which Travis replied:

“Um, I mean, it’s music, Jason. You can listen to it at any time of the day. It’s good stuff.”

Travis did confirm you can play it while working out, saying The Life of a Showgirl will “make you move.” Good to know! Watch Jason and Travis discuss the new album (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 27, 2025 18:09pm PDT

Share This