Drake Posts Adorable, Rare Pic Cuddling 3-Year-Old Son Adonis -- Look At These Two!

Well isn’t this just the cutest thing ever?!

Drake is clearly all about his 3-year-old son Adonis, and the Champagne Papi is posting the pics to prove it!

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Canadian rap superstar posted on his official Instagram account a new, rare photo of him and his son spending some quality time together.

As you can see (below), the pair is enjoying a good snuggle as father and son:

Awwww!!! Talk about melting our hearts!

Drake doesn’t post a ton of pictures with Adonis, who he shares with baby momma Sophie Brussaux— heck, he was super private about even acknowledging the child publicly for a while — but when he does post stuff like this, it’s definitely super cute.

Just recently, the Degrassi alum shared pics from Adonis’ big third birthday celebration, too! So much fun!

With as difficult as 2020 has been, we’ll always take cute pictures like this whenever we can get ’em — especially here in the home stretch at the end of the year. Love to see these two bonding like this!!!

