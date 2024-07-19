Drea De Matteo's 13-Year-Old Son Now Helps With Her OnlyFans Page After Previously HATING Her New Career!

Drea De Matteo’s 13-year-old son Waylon “Blackjack” Jennings is apparently lending a helping hand with her OnlyFans account!

During an appearance on the Not Today, Pal podcast, The Sopranos alum told her former co-stars Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler that she started creating girl-on-girl content for her page — and then even showed NSFW photos of herself on the episode. Remembering her son and 16-year-old daughter Alabama are on the other side of the door, though, she quickly apologized to them:

“Blackjack and Alabama. My kids are out there. I’m sorry guys. I’m really sorry. But they know.”

But Robert immediately interjected, telling the actress:

“Before you start, your son was outside saying he edits your OnlyFans photos. Yeah, so you don’t have to apologize to them, I don’t think.”

What?!

Drea confirmed that Waylon does help her out with the pictures, explaining:

“Oh yeah. He’s like, ‘So what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?’ But they don’t see the girl shots. But I do go over that with them before I ever put them out. I was like, ‘Are you okay with this?’ Because it’s like, if I were to do it in a movie, because I would make out with girls in movies all day long before I’d even make out with boys.”

Wow! We guess her son had a change of heart when it came her OnlyFans account! Earlier this year, Drea shared that Waylon wasn’t a fan of her new career at all. He was worried about how his friends would react to his momma’s explicit pics despite it being behind a paywall! However, the Sons of Anarchy alum “put him in his place” whenever he complained about her page, firing back:

“Do you like that jacket you just asked me to buy you? You like all the things that you want that make you happy? All your little things? You like that new PC that you begged for for Christmas because you wouldn’t have that s**t if Mommy didn’t show her a**!”

According to Drea, that “shuts him up” immediately! Now, Waylon’s helping out with the business! He’s gotta make sure to get all the games he wants for that PC. LOLz! And he’s not the only one assisting Drea. The Desperate Housewives star previously said Alabama helps edit the pictures, too! So, it sounds like her OnlyFans is a family affair! Watch the podcast episode (below):

