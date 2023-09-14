Sopranos Star Drea de Matteo Joined OnlyFans Because She's... Anti-Vaxx?!

Drea de Matteo doesn’t give a f**k about what you think!

Last month, the Sopranos star stunned fans when she launched a steamy OnlyFans page ripe with NSFW content. As you probably know, she’s never really been the type to fit into the girl-next-door mold… And that’s part of the reason she joined the X-rated site!

On Thursday, the 51-year-old spoke with Fox News Digital about the backlash she’s seen online since launching her site, but she’s here to tell you she doesn’t care!

“I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy’s a warrior, not accepting defeat.”

The mother of two explained:

“I figured, ‘OK, so everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don’t do that, but I can do that and get paid for it.’ … I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner.”

Damn! Girl has a point! She never did show much skin on the ‘gram, and that modesty (or disinterest) is really paying off now!

The decision to jump straight to OF may sound shocking to some, but Drea has a very clear reason for needing the extra cash flow. She revealed to the outlet:

“Things have changed in the last three years. My kids have always been my number one focus. Had I known that I could work out of my closet my whole life, I never would have [believed]. … I know that might sound crazy and might sound somewhat lazy, but I am a very big supporter of stay-at-home moms and women who really love to raise their children. I balanced it all, and I’ve done it all. But I’m 51. I didn’t know this was going to have to be a change of life, you know, all of a sudden that during a time I’m supposed to be relaxing a little bit, that I would have to switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage.”

Why the “industry” thinks she’s a “savage” you may ask? Well, because she’s become a notorious anti-vaxxer in the past couple years since the COVID-19 vaccine first dropped. She explained:

“I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again.”

Oh… Oh no…

She remembered that during the heat of things, her agency severed ties with her, and she even “almost lost [her] home over it.”

“People find that hard to believe that I was never really paid very much money for any of the jobs I’ve done. People think I’m f**ing made of gold, and I’m not. I’ve worked job to job. And I’ve turned down tons of jobs in the past just to be with my children because their dad’s on the road, and he’s not around as much.”

We feel bad for her having money problems, and of course working non-movie star actors aren’t paid enough. That’s why SAG-AFTRA is striking — something it sounds like Drea isn’t a fan of somehow… But come on! When you just have to get vaccinated to protect the public health when you’re going to be around a lot of people, that’s not some weird new sinister thing! That’s been the case for going to school for decades! These folks who are suddenly questioning the experts because someone is whispering paranoia in their ears for political reasons… sorry, but you’re doing that to yourself by listening.

Anyway, she’s past saving face now — and she’s got mouths to feed:

“I just don’t care. I don’t. I’d rather save my family than save face. Listen, for the people who think it’s something crazy: it’s not what you think it is. And for the people who think it’s something crazy, it’s exactly what you want it to be.”

Inneresting little bit of self-promotion to cover all her bases, lolz! But she says that everyone in her circle, including boyfriend Robby Staebler and her two kids with Shooter Jennings are supportive of it:

“My kids were the ones that were like, ‘Do it.’ [My daughter will] edit the pictures, too, because they want certain things that we haven’t been able to do. I used to have a lot of money. And then, all of a sudden, I went from being allowed to work to never being allowed to work again. I was never the kind of actor that took jobs just to stay in the business. I literally took jobs to feed my family. So, when people make nasty comments about why I would have done that, my response is, ‘Damn straight, I hope you’re never in the f**king position I’m in. I take care of an entire family and a lot of other people who depend on me.”

We can sympathize with that… A momma is going to do what she has to do to protect her cubs. But at the same time, it sounds like her cubs have already learned to develop a tough hide of their own:

“I know that my daughter read [an article] and read some of the hater comments. I sat down, and I go, ‘You know, mommy is not the things that they’re trying to say.’ She’s like, ‘We don’t even have to have this conversation.’ She schooled me.”

What else can you expect from Adriana La Cerva’s kids, right?? She continued:

“But my kids are old enough now to read, and everything I do, I do for them. Everything I’ve given up, I’ve given up for them. I mean, any sacrifice I made was for them. So they’re going to go ahead and read this stuff and have a different image of me because of what people are saying because God knows how suggestive this society has become.”

As for herself, though, she tends to stray away from reading chatter online:

“I don’t read comments. I never have. I would say that my last few relationships with men I’ve been with have even deteriorated because they read every comment on my socials, their own socials, whatever, and it destroys people. I know what they’re saying is not true. Like, it could never get under my f—ing skin because I stood by something I believed in. I know the kind of actor I’ve been my whole life. I know that I’m good at what I do. I do love what I do. But it’s not the only interest in my life anymore.”

Damn! That’s a whole lotta explanation for someone who claims to not GAF about what people think about her decision to join OnlyFans. But hey, whatever makes her feel better and more confident, right? And pays the bills…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

