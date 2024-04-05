Sopranos Star Drea De Matteo's 12-Year-Old Son Does NOT Like Her OnlyFans Career -- Here's What She Tells Him!

Drea de Matteo’s kids know exactly what she does to pay the bills nowadays — and one is NOT a fan! However, the hot momma refuses to let her kid’s qualms over her work stop her anytime soon!

You may recall The Sopranos alum began making content on OnlyFans after she refused to get the coronavirus vaccine a couple years ago. When Drea started, she’s claimed, she had only 10 bucks to her name! But now? She’s been raking in the dough, so much so she already paid off her mortgage! And obviously, her two kids have benefited from her massive paycheck!

Even though the family has been enjoying her financial success, not everyone is on board with her being on the adult platform! Drea shared on The Sage Steele Show on Wednesday that she’s been open about her new career with her children from day one, so they were not blindsided by anything:

“Me and my kids are open about everything.”

In fact, she’s so honest she even gave them a heads-up about a particular super spicy shoot she did with Carmen Electra last year:

“I had to sit them down the other day and be like, ‘Look, I did a collaboration with Carmen Electra and these pictures are racy – I’m not gonna lie.’”

A big reason she felt obligated to warn her kiddos was that she was not prepared to see the results from the photoshoot! They were that level of NSFW! Drea said:

“They are a hundred percent holy s**t, I’ve never seen myself in a public photo like that.”

The Sons of Anarchy star even feared the risqué images would leak, so she hired a company to take down the pictures immediately if that ever happened! Damn! See the teaser of the shoot (below):

Wow!

As for how her children feel about her OnlyFans account? Well, she got some mixed reactions. Drea explained her 16-year-old daughter Alabama Jennings “does not care” and has been pretty supportive. The teenager even helped out the 52-year-old actress with some of the shoots! Her 12-year-old son Waylon Jennings, on the other hand? He is NOT down!

Understandably, he was worried about how the tween boy’s friends will react to his mom being naked online, even if it is behind a paywall. But Drea won’t stop making content! And whenever Waylon complains about her page, she will “put him in his place” and tell him:

“Do you like that jacket you just asked me to buy you? You like all the things that you want that make you happy? All your little things? You like that new PC that you begged for for Christmas because you wouldn’t have that s**t if Mommy didn’t show her ass!”

Ha! That instantly “shuts him up,” according to Drea! Hey, you gotta do what ya gotta do to take care of the fam at the end of the day! Who are we — or anyone for that matter — to judge how she goes about that?! (We’re far more concerned she won’t get her kids vaccinated, but that’s another subject…) Watch the interview (below):

[Image via Drea de Matteo/Instagram, Sage Steele Podcast/YouTube]