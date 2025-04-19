Drew Carey Spotted With Much Younger OnlyFans Model Despite Just Saying He 'Still' Isn't Dating After Ex-Fiancée's Murder

Huh. Not what we expected to see… but then again, maybe it doesn’t mean what we think it does??

Drew Carey was spotted with a significantly younger OnlyFans model in Los Angeles on Friday. The 66-year-old comedian and Niki Skyler had a take-home box as they left the Swingers Diner, apparently on a lunch date?

Niki is just over half Drew’s age at 37. But that’s not the reason this would be a surprise. No, the issue is that The Price Is Right host swore off dating after his ex-fiancée’s murder.

For those who don’t know, he dated sex therapist Dr. Amie Harwick for years. After getting engaged in 2018, they broke up — but kept in close contact. Drew has even said his final words to her in a text the day before her death were, “I love you.” They were getting together to talk. Sadly, just a day later, on Valentine’s Day 2020, her ex broke into her apartment and murdered her. The guy was convicted in late 2023.

Drew was traumatized by the loss; it sounds like he really thought they might get back together. He told Us Weekly just two months ago that he thinks about her “every day” even five years later and “still” doesn’t date:

“The next day she was murdered, and we never got a chance to get together. It destroyed me for a while. I still don’t date. I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it’s all platonic, and I don’t care about anything else. Amie’s death really affected everything.”

So… what’s going on here? Just a platonic lunch?

Apparently so. A source told Page Six that Drew has “been friends with Skyler for almost 10 years” — and that’s all it is. Huh. You can see the pics for yourself HERE.

We think we understand how Drew feels. But we do hope he can move on one day. It would be heartbreaking if he never could.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Amie Harwick/Niki Skyler/Instagram.]