Did Taylor Swift Accidentally Reveal Secret Wedding Plans By Offering BIG MONEY To Another Couple?!

Well, this might’ve been a big blunder for Taylor Swift!

As we know, the pop star’s wedding with her fiancé Travis Kelce is coming! A wedding is a big deal and always takes lots of preparation — especially if she’s planning on inviting everyone she knows like she teased she would. So starting as soon as possible would be the best option, right? Well, sources for DailyMail.com on Monday say Tay Tay has ALREADY started trying to book a venue!

But what did she do when her dream date was taken?? She reportedly bought it off of the couple who originally booked it!

Per multiple sources that contacted the publication, they claim to know said couple who booked The Breakers mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, for a June 13, 2026 date. And they say T-Swizzle offered them up to $150,000 — paying for their wedding, reception, AND luxurious honeymoon — if they just swap dates. Wild!

The venue is an 1895 mansion with 70 rooms which is only 40 miles from Taylor’s famous Holiday House. It would be perfect for family wanting to attend and stay with her at her home… And also, did we mention it’s HELLA luxe? Like, this is a wedding venue made for stars like her and Travis! See a video of the gorgeous house (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MORGAN STILES-STERN (@morgan_stiles)

Wow!

That’s not the only rumor, though… In fact, other insiders are claiming she didn’t pay off the couple for The Breakers mansion, and instead plans to wed KillaTrav at the Ocean House Hotel — which is Taylor’s next door neighbor!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ocean House (@oceanhouseri)

Another gorgeous pick! And once again, very conveniently located close to home!

Plus, either of these venues coincide with Taylor’s obsession with the number 13. June 13 is a perfect date, too, considering it would also be so close to her fav holiday, Independence Day.

Of course, nothing’s been confirmed yet, but these rumors are all over the internet. The podcast After Work Drinks even claimed to have their own insider info via a fan’s DM. In a recent episode, the host dished:

“We got a DM from a girlie. I don’t know how public this knowledge is… but she sent a screenshot of a phone that said: ‘One of my friend’s friends is getting married at [bleeped] in Rhode Island on June 13, 2026. The venue called her and said someone is willing to buy you out of your date.’ She said ‘No, I don’t want to switch my date.’ They called her back and said that [the couple] are willing to pay for their whole wedding and honeymoon to have this date. So they said yes. They think it might be Taylor Swift. June 13 is the only 13th that falls on a Saturday, and it’s near Taylor’s house in Rhode Island. Thirteen is Taylor’s lucky number.”

Hmm…

No solid, concrete evidence… but definitely a fun theory! That said, we can’t imagine Taylor would risk anything getting out like this! Especially after seeing her bestie Selena Gomez‘s wedding deets get leaked. We would expect the Actually Romantic singer to go all out with those NDAs!

The venues are denying it, too. Gary Ruff, a spokesperson for the Preservation Society of Newport County, said:

“Taylor Swift is not getting married at the Breakers.”

Meanwhile, reps for Ocean House Hotel said something similar:

“The team at Ocean House is committed to offering each of our brides, grooms, their families, and friends an experience of a lifetime when hosting a wedding at our resort. When clients and their families choose Ocean House as their wedding venue, it is an agreement and commitment between our team and that family. Ocean House would not and is not allowing another party or entity to buy a wedding group out of a contracted wedding date.”

We mean, we doubt they’d be able to confirm it, either way. We saw what happened when Taylor just showed up at Jack Antonoff‘s wedding rehearsal — if ANY of her wedding details got out, it’d be chaos. So, are they just saying this to keep the secret? Or is this really a rumor?

