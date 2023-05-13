What?! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is In Fast X Despite Vowing To Never Return To The Franchise Amid Vin Diesel Feud?

Whelp, this is a big surprise! Despite Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vowing to never return to the Fast and Furious franchise due to his years-long feud with Vin Diesel, it turns out the 51-year-old actor has a small part in the upcoming film!

*WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!*

According to a report from The Wrap on Friday, Dwayne makes an appearance as Luke Hobbs during a post-credit scene in Fast X – which hits theaters next Friday on May 19. It is unknown what happens in the cameo. But this scene will no doubt have fans wondering if this means Hobbs is joining the Fast and Furious familia for the next movie. Plus, the cameo will no doubt have viewers’ jaws on the floor since Dwayne previously refused to come back to the franchise – even after Vin publicly begged to star to join everyone in the “finale” film.

For those who don’t recall, there was speculation that the actors had some bad blood on set ever since the Moana star called him out for his lack of “professionals.” When F8 was released, fans immediately noticed that Dwayne and Vin never shared the screen together, which ended up being a result of their feud. The former professional wrestler appeared in the spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw – but did not return for F9.

Before filming Fast X, Vin decided to attempt to end their feud once and for all. Referencing the late Paul Walker, the 55-year-old actor wrote on Instagram back in November:

“As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

However, Dwayne wasn’t sold! In fact, he told CNN in December 2021 that his remarks were “an example of his manipulation,” saying:

“This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

He continued:

“I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.”

So what changed his mind now? Did Vin and Dwayne end their feud? Will he be appearing in Fast and Furious 11? Or did he only sign on to make a brief cameo? So many questions! But we will have to wait and see what happens once the new film comes out! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you want to see Dwayne return to the franchise? Sound OFF in the comments below?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]