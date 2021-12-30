Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Refuses To Return To Fast Franchise, Calls Vin Diesel’s Plea A 'Manipulation'

The Rock can smell exactly what Vin Diesel is cooking… and he’s not having any of it!

As you may know, Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have been locked in a feud for years now. They used to be one big happy Fast & Furious family, but after a huge falling out, The Rock quit the franchise altogether. He hasn’t appeared in a Fast movie since F8 in 2017 (and the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff in 2019), and apparently, he has no intention of returning.

Related: Watch The Rock Surprise Mom With A New Car For Christmas In Emotional Video

In November, the Dom Toretto actor tried to win Hobbs back publicly, urging him to “fulfill [his] destiny” and return for the Fast 10 finale. Check out the post below:

In an interview with CNN posted on Wednesday, the Jungle Cruise star finally responded to his rival’s plea. The Rock told the outlet:

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Cutting right to the bone, he added:

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker‘s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace.”

With the deftness of a politician, the 49-year-old concluded:

“It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former costars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

Related: Aww! Vin’s Daughter Was Meadow Walker’s Maid Of Honor!

Speaking of The Rock’s political career, the WWE alum reiterated that he probably won’t be running for president, saying he doesn’t “know a damn thing about being a politician.” He added:

“I don’t know if I have that politician gene in my DNA. Leader? Yes. Patriot? All day long. Politician? No.”

Well, that certainly leaves his schedule free to appear in more blockbusters… though not any Fast & Furious movies, it seems. What do U think, Perezcious readers – was The Rock right to call Vin’s post manipulative? Or should he listen to the man and suck it up for one last adventure with the Fast family? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN/Avalon]