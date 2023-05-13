Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Ends Feud For Her Birthday -- WATCH!

Blac Chyna received one of the greatest gifts for her birthday this year. What is it, you may ask? Her momma Tokyo Toni ended their feud!

For those who don’t know, the mother-and-daughter duo has had a complicated relationship over the years. Tokyo previously accused the former reality star of keeping her from seeing her two grandchildren, 10-year-old King Cairo and 6-year-old Dream Kardashian. That wasn’t the only time she hit her daughter where it hurt. Tokyo also said it would be better for the kids to be with their respective fathers Tyga and Rob Kardashian, claiming there was something “terribly wrong” with Blac amid her relationship with Kid Buu.

Oof. Tokyo has repeatedly put her daughter on blast, effectively hurting their relationship for a while. And although their beef seemed like it would never end, things seem to be looking up for the pair now! Fans’ jaws were on the floor on Thursday when Blac, whose real name is Angela White, posted a video on Instagram that featured the two hugging and kissing each other on the cheek. Not only were they seen embracing but the model revealed Tokyo shockingly got her name “Angela” tattooed in large script on her chest for her 35th birthday! The 51-year-old said in the video:

“It’s huge! Over my heart.”

Wow! Blac seemed to really appreciate the gesture from Tokyo as she expressed in the caption of the post:

“Thank you God, for the 35 years of life. I love you mom for birthing me. Happy Birthday to me.”

We love to see that these two have mended the fences, and this must have been such a special moment for Blac on her birthday. You can ch-ch-check out the heartwarming post (below):

So sweet. It’s unknown when these two decided to end their nasty feud. However, Blac has been on a “healing journey” in recent months. She’s made some massive physical and lifestyle changes, including dissolving her facial fillers, removing her butt and breast implants, reconnecting with her faith, and quitting OnlyFans. So perhaps, one of her goals for this next chapter in her life was to work on her relationship with Tokyo!

No matter the reason for their reunion – it’s great that they were able to work things out. Hopefully they can maintain a peaceful relationship moving forward! Reactions to this family reconciliation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

